May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anup Malleables Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Cesc Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed *CESC maintains that the aggregate outstanding under STD/CP and cash credit shall be within the sanctioned fund. De Converter India Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Market CARE A1+ 70000 Assigned Borrowing Programme - FY17 Safetix Protective Equipments Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anup Malleables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Best Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn De Converter India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.27 CR) Dnk Roshans Departmental Stores Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Global Denims Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 308 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.50 CR) Icici Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 450 Assigned Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT-Fund Based Bk CARE A 500 Assigned Fac-CC Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT/ST NonFund CARE A /CARE A112100 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac [rated enhanced from Rs.1,110 crore] India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 302.1 Assigned Island Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Mangalmurti Quarry Works LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.1 Assigned Metro Eco Green Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1190 Reaffirmed^ (enhanced from 75 CR) ^Rating suspension revoked Nashik Sinnar Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1900 Assigned Ongc Petro-Additions Ltd Proposed CARE AAA(SO) 56150 Assigned Compulsorily Convertible Debentures Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Radhaballabh Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.8 Assigned Rolling Construction Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB(SO) 410 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (reduced from 47.12 CR) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 150000 Assigned Borrowing Programme - FY17 Safetix Protective Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tejankar Healthcare And Medical LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140.2 Assigned Research Institute Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.