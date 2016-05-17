May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Harsh Precious Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.3 Assigned Ilasakaa Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ngp Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Assigned Orient Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Orient Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500* Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Pratibha Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 77.6 Assigned Shiv Shakti Fibre Udyog ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Siddhivinayak Agro Indsutries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Sun N Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG/LC CARE A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Swastik Pipe Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed ( enhanced from 1.00 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- G R Infraprojects Ltd NCD Issue - - - Reaffirmed Tranche 2* * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to proposed Non-Convertible Debenture Issue (Tranche 2) of Rs.25.00 crore based on request of the client since the same has not been placed. G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1818.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.165.66 crore) G R Infraprojects Ltd NCD Issue - CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tranche 1 G R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 11000 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 388.9 Reaffirmed ( enhanced from 32.24 CR) Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 20 Reaffirmed CARE A4 ( enhanced from 1.60 CR) Harsh Precious Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 43.3 Assigned Ilasakaa Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 290 Assigned Indo Brine Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Latha Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 96 Assigned Pratibha Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Pratibha Engineering Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 50 Assigned CARE A4 Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 34.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 4 CR) Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 210 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB Shiv Shakti Fibre Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Shruti Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 134 Assigned Siddhivinayak Agro Indsutries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Sun N Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- 468.8 Reaffirmed Sun N Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE AA- 7.7 Reaffirmed Swastik Pipe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1248 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.00 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)