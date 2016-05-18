May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheer Sagar ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Assigned Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230.5 Assigned London Star Diamond Company (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd MSE Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Assigned Muralikrishna Infracon (Bangalore) PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bassaiya Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.5 Assigned Cheer Sagar LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 67 Assigned /CARE A3 Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5533.1 Suspended Energo Engineering Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1660 Suspended Energo Engineering Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk FacilitieCARE D 2960 Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220.9 Assigned Globetrotters Educational InnoventionsLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 163.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd London Star Diamond Company (India) LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 108 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Made Easy Education Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 455 Assigned Mse Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30.5 Assigned Muralikrishna Infracon (Bangalore) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Ltd Path Oriental Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 235 Revised from CARE A Ps Srijan Conclave LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Assigned Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agrawal & Co.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Step By Step Shiksha Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 281.9 Reaffirmed Toni Industries Prvate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)