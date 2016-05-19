May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Maier Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned Bharathi Spintex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.3 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd ST Instruments- CP CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO)@ 50 Reaffirmed @ based on credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Guarantee issued by Pebble bay Developers Private Limited (PDPL). Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 368.5 Reaffirmed Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Maier Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 58.8 Assigned Bharathi Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500.2 Revised from CARE B+ Classic Citi Investment Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyPrincipal CARE PP-MLD AA 1000 Assigned Ltd. Protected Market (SO)* Linked Debentures (PP-MLD) *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Henraajh Feeds India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,500 crore) Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd Non-convertible CARE AAA(RPS) 2500 Reaffirmed Redeemable Cumulative Preference share (reduced from Rs.750 Crore) Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Co. Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk CARE A 53315 Reaffirmed Fac-Refinanced facility-TL (enhanced from 5150.00 CR) Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A 10268.6 Reaffirmed External commercial borrowing and CC (reduced from 1038.81 CR) Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk FacBG CARE A /CARE A12000 Reaffirmed L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 1090 Assigned @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely L&T Western Andhra Tollways Limited (LTWATL), L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (LTKTTL) and L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (LTDHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of shortfall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the shortfall. L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Ltd NCD@ CARE A+(SO) 1600 Assigned @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely L&T Western Andhra Tollways Limited (LTWATL), L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (LTKTTL) and L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (LTDHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of shortfall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the shortfall. L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 2264.6 Assigned @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely L&T Western Andhra Tollways Limited (LTWATL), L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (LTKTTL) and L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (LTDHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of shortfall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the shortfall L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Ltd NCD@ CARE AA-(SO) 999 Assigned @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely L&T Western Andhra Tollways Limited (LTWATL), L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (LTKTTL) and L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (LTDHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of shortfall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the shortfall L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 1299.9 Assigned @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely L&T Western Andhra Tollways Limited (LTWATL), L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (LTKTTL) and L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (LTDHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of shortfall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the shortfall. L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd NCD@ CARE AA-(SO) 990 Assigned @based on the credit enhancement in the form of cash pooling mechanism wherein the three SPVs (namely L&T Western Andhra Tollways Limited (LTWATL), L&T Krishnagiri Thopur Toll Road Limited (LTKTTL) and L&T Devihalli Hassan Tollway Limited (LTDHTL)) have given undertakings which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee to the lenders that in case of shortfall in any of the three SPVs, the other two SPVs shall transfer surplus funds to meet the shortfall. Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Neo Capricon Plaza Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO)@ 882.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 92.50 CR) @ based on credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Guarantee issued by Pebble bay Developers Private Limited (PDPL) Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 14791.7 Revised from CARE A Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 13538.4 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 1398 CR) Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 13351.2*Revised from CARE A (reduced from 1392 CR) *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the bank facilities aggregating Rs.1335.12 crore of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Private Ltd with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts and there is no amount outstanding under the facilities as on date. Pebble Bay Developers Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB+(IS) - Reaffirmed Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3692.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.490.89 crore) Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.130.00 crore) Shri Karpadha Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.