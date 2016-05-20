May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dynacons Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE A4 Mahajan Engineering Works ST Bk Fac (Stand - - Withdrawn* by line of credit) *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to stand by line of credit of Mahajan Engineering Works, with immediate effect since there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. L. T. Karle & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 360 Assigned Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 559.7 Assigned [Enhanced from Rs.20.45 crore] Vraj And Vaj Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Raja Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 71.3 Assigned Arohan Fianacial Services Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CARE BBB(SO) 150.2 Assigned Direct Logistics India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 706.1 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.822.33 crore) Mahajan Engineering Works LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed based) (enhanced from 8 CR) Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1602 Assigned [Enhanced from Rs.89.55 crore] Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Assigned /CARE A3 Raja Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Assigned Robust Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1250 Assigned Saija Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB- 234.5* Assigned *equivalent to approximately US$ 4.0 million Saija Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB- 200# Assigned #equivalent to approximately US$ 3.1 million Shriniwas Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 282 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.50 CR) Vraj And Vaj Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)