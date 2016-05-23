May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B L Agarwala ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Il&Fs Education And Technology ServiceCP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd [Enhanced from Rs.100 crore] M K Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1535 Assigned S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ (SO) 6600 Reaffirmed S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Assigned Provisional Skm Egg Products Export (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Assigned Sri Laxmi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 62.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantpura Wind Energies Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Withdrawn B L Agarwala LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1 Cr) Classic Citi Investments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+(SO) 1000 Assigned Elysium Real Properties Pvt. Ltd REAL ESTATE PROJECT- - Withdrawn Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 3804.9 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 243.39 Cr) Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 440 Revised from Fundbased Limits CARE A Global Offshore Services Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 280 Revised from Non-FB /CARE A3+ CARE A/ CARE A2+ (enhanced from 23 Cr) Heaven Associate Bk Fac - - Suspended M K Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 10 Assigned Midas Naturals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 310 Assigned Pure Diets India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Assigned Rayalaseema Wind Energy Company Pvt LT Bk Fac ^ CARE A (SO) 568.9 Revised from Ltd CARE A- (SO) ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A ). Sarjay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE B+ Skm Egg Products Export (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 270 Assigned A3 Sri Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91.4 Assigned Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 137.5 Assigned Tanot Wind Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 6600 Reaffirmed ^Backed by corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated CARE A ) Vikram Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned Villa Park By Elysium Real Properties REAL ESTATE PROJECT- - Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd Vyshali Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE A- (SO) 5625 Reaffirmed ^Backed by corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, 'CARE A')which shall secure the facility till the final settlement date. However, lender may consider release of Corporate Guarantee after2 years of satisfactory operational performance and creation of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) within a period of 12months from Commercial Operations Date (COD). Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 15641.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1223.50 Cr) Wind World Wind Farms (Hindustan) Pvt.Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)