May 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devdashrath Royalties And Tollways ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.83 CR) Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Msc International Import Export Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Ltd Passion Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing - CARE A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed Market Borrowing Programme (FY17) (enhanced from 8,000 CR) R3 Crop Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 266 Assigned Satkar Travels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Sequel Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 195 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd STD programme CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (including CP) Suncity Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assrm & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ Cms It Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Cms It Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 850 Assigned /CARE A3 Credit Company Ltd NCD CARE AAA 20450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1545 crore) Credit Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.375 crore) Devdashrath Royalties And Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Devdashrath Royalties And Tollways LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 94.4 Assigned A4 Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd NCD issue CARE A 50 Assigned Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd Senior long-TL CARE A 5416.7 Assigned Dhule Palesner Tollway Ltd Subordinate CARE A- 860 Assigned long-TL@ @the debt shall be utilized for meeting first major maintenance and shall be subordinate to the existing loans and nonconvertible debenture as per terms of no objection certificate issued by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; rated 'CARE AAA') Falling Waters Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 185 Assigned Msc International Import Export Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Passion Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 139.6 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing - CARE AAA /CARE 290000 Reaffirmed Market Borrowing A1+ Programme (FY17) (Reduced from Rs. 34,000 crore Promont Hilltop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1250 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.50 crore] R V Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B 55.8 Assigned R3 Crop Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Satkar Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Sequel Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 67.4 Assigned Sequel Logistics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 171.5 Assigned /CARE A2 Star Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned Suncity Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 245 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Sungold Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.