BRIEF-RBI says reserve money fell 10.4 pct y-o-y in week to May 12
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.4 percent year on year in week to May 12 versus growth 13.7 percent year ago
May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sharma Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Golden Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 154 Reaffirmed Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds Withdrawn Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 1500 Assigned (Proposed) Sand Dune Colonizers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sharma Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Shree Vardhman Buildprop Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CARE BB 350 Assigned Instruments (NCDs-NCDs) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says approved preferential allotment of 200,000 warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares at issue price of INR 58 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qQVqtX) Further company coverage: