May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Assigned Anik Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5436.5 Placed on credit watch Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Globalite Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Moogambigai Metal Refineries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Suraksha Realty Ltd CP - 2090 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 12869.1 CARE A2+ % Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- % 147372.8 Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Anik Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 1827 Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50 Cr) Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 20 Assigned CARE A4 Corporate Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.6 Assigned Eisha Concord Realtors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Globalite Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113 Assigned Globalite Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 20 Assigned CARE A4 JP Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 5241.2 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ / 6736 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd CARE A1+ (enhanced from 623.50 Cr) Moogambigai Metal Refineries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 23.9 Assigned Ramdev Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 269.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 19.25 Cr) Reliance General Insurance Company Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned Ltd Saastha Warehousing Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Based - TL Shree Aishwarya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 61 Assigned Shree Aishwarya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 27.5 Assigned Sri Shyam Fashion Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 422.1 Assigned Vishavkarma Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)