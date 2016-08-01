Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 10 crore) Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac- FB CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE A1+ 210000 Reaffirmed India Viraj Profiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 38207 Placed on Credit Watch MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Access Promoter LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.4 Assigned Andhra Bank Tier I CARE AA- 9000 Assigned Bonds-Series III (Basel III)- Perpetual Bonds Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8941.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 861.91 CR) Asahi India Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1580 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from 110.00 CR) Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE A- 340 Assigned Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 15 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 16 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 17 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 18 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 19 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 20 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 21 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 22 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 23 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 24 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 25 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 26 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 27 Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 28 Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 4 Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 5 Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 6 Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 7 Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 8 Dee Vee Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 306.3 Assigned Dee Vee Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2318.7 Assigned /CARE A2 Ds Max Properties Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 CR) Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I (AT1) Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration. Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds (Proposed Public Issue)@ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I (AT1) Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration. Kotak Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 1 Kotak Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 2 Kotak Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 3 Kotak Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 4 Narendranath Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Pacific Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.5 Reaffirmed Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Reliance Gas Pipelines Ltd LT Bk Fac - Rupee CARE AAA 17090 Assigned TL Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac- CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed NonFB /CARE A3 Shri Ram Agro Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 212766 Reaffirmed India Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 300000 Reaffirmed India Small Industries Development Bank Of Issuer Rating CARE AAA - Reaffirmed India T S Global Holdings Pte Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 100000 Assigned Union Kbc Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 4 Union Kbc Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 5 Union Kbc Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 6 Union Kbc Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 7 V. Satya Murthy LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned V. Satya Murthy LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 110 Assigned A4 Viraj Profiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8619.8 Placed on Credit Watch -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 