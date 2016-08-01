Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.K. Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 10 crore)
Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed
Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac- FB CARE A3 220 Reaffirmed
Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE A1+ 210000 Reaffirmed
India
Viraj Profiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 38207 Placed on
Credit Watch
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Reaffirmed
India
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Access Promoter LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.4 Assigned
Andhra Bank Tier I CARE AA- 9000 Assigned
Bonds-Series III
(Basel III)- Perpetual Bonds
Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8941.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 861.91 CR)
Asahi India Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1580 Reaffirmed
A3+
(enhanced from 110.00 CR)
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE A- 340 Assigned
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 15
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 16
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 17
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 18
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 19
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 20
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 21
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 22
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 23
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 24
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 25
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 26
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 27
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund -
Series 28
Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 4
Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 5
Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 6
Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 7
Canara Robeco Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 8
Dee Vee Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 306.3 Assigned
Dee Vee Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2318.7 Assigned
/CARE A2
Ds Max Properties Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 25 CR)
Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Reaffirmed
Compliant
Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds @
@ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I (AT1) Perpetual Bonds after
taking into consideration.
Indian Overseas Bank Basel III CARE BBB 10000 Reaffirmed
Compliant
Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds
(Proposed Public Issue)@
@ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I (AT1) Perpetual Bonds after
taking into consideration.
Kotak Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 1
Kotak Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 2
Kotak Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 3
Kotak Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 4
Narendranath Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Pacific Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.5 Reaffirmed
Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed
Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed
A4
Reliance Gas Pipelines Ltd LT Bk Fac - Rupee CARE AAA 17090 Assigned
TL
Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac- CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
NonFB /CARE A3
Shri Ram Agro Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned
Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 212766 Reaffirmed
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 300000 Reaffirmed
India
Small Industries Development Bank Of Issuer Rating CARE AAA - Reaffirmed
India
T S Global Holdings Pte Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 100000 Assigned
Union Kbc Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 4
Union Kbc Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 5
Union Kbc Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 6
Union Kbc Capital Protection CARE AAAmfs(SO)- Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 7
V. Satya Murthy LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned
V. Satya Murthy LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 110 Assigned
A4
Viraj Profiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8619.8 Placed on
Credit Watch
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
