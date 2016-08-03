Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Angan Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned
K D Infra ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57 Revised from
CARE A4+
Magma Itl Finance Ltd. CP Issue CARE A1 3000 Revised from
CARE A1+
Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Sharma East India Hospital & Medical ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed
Research Ltd
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6450 Reaffirmed
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. STD programme CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
(incl. CP)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BB-(FD) 126.7 Revised from
CARE BB+(FD)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Angan Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.5 Assigned
B&A Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 485 Reaffirmed
Brindavan Hydropower Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB 1121.8 Reaffirmed
Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs # ProvCARE BBB 950 Assigned
Ltd.
# Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis
GPT Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4225 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Indian Grameen Services LT Bk Facility CARE B 100 Assigned
(proposed)
K D Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Assigned
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700.9 Revised from
CARE BB+
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 11 Revised from
CARE BB+ /
CARE A4+
Magma Itl Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2340.7 Revised from
CARE A+
Magma Itl Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 2013.9 Revised from
CARE A+
Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB+ 575 Revised from
Fac CARE A-
Man Infraconstruction Ltd Long/ST non-fund CARE BBB+/A2 1881.8 Revised from
based Bk Fac CARE A- /
CARE A2+
Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Polyspin Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 178.7 Reaffirmed
Premier Cryogenics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned
Sharma East India Hospital & Medical LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 148.5 Reaffirmed
Research Ltd
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE A 10564.9 Reaffirmed
subordinated Tier
II NCDs (Series I-VI)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT infrastructure CARE A+ 248.9 Reaffirmed
bond
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. NCDs (NCDs) CARE A+ 12977.6 Reaffirmed
(Series I -V)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. NCDs (Series CARE A+ 6161.3 Reaffirmed
VII-IX)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 13214.3 Reaffirmed
(Series IV-IX)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 120300.3Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)