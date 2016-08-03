Aug 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angan Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned K D Infra ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57 Revised from CARE A4+ Magma Itl Finance Ltd. CP Issue CARE A1 3000 Revised from CARE A1+ Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Sharma East India Hospital & Medical ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Research Ltd Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6450 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. STD programme CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (incl. CP) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BB-(FD) 126.7 Revised from CARE BB+(FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angan Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.5 Assigned B&A Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 485 Reaffirmed Brindavan Hydropower Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB 1121.8 Reaffirmed Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs # ProvCARE BBB 950 Assigned Ltd. # Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis GPT Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4225 Revised from CARE BBB- Indian Grameen Services LT Bk Facility CARE B 100 Assigned (proposed) K D Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Assigned Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 11 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Magma Itl Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2340.7 Revised from CARE A+ Magma Itl Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 2013.9 Revised from CARE A+ Man Infraconstruction Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB+ 575 Revised from Fac CARE A- Man Infraconstruction Ltd Long/ST non-fund CARE BBB+/A2 1881.8 Revised from based Bk Fac CARE A- / CARE A2+ Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 178.7 Reaffirmed Premier Cryogenics Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned Sharma East India Hospital & Medical LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 148.5 Reaffirmed Research Ltd SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE A 10564.9 Reaffirmed subordinated Tier II NCDs (Series I-VI) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT infrastructure CARE A+ 248.9 Reaffirmed bond SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. NCDs (NCDs) CARE A+ 12977.6 Reaffirmed (Series I -V) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. NCDs (Series CARE A+ 6161.3 Reaffirmed VII-IX) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 13214.3 Reaffirmed (Series IV-IX) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 120300.3Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)