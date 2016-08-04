Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Ceigall India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26 CR) Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Icici Prudential Mutual Fund Overdraft Facility*CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned *Facility is extended to 9 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. Overdraft facility has intra-day limit assublimit for Rs. 2,000 cr. Narmada Bio Chem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6 Assigned Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 51217 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd CP( (Standalone) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gtp Finance Ltd FD CARE BB+(FD) 30.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.25 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Ceigall India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 7 CR) Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1364.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 144 CR) Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 230 Reaffirmed A3 Emami Ltd NCD - 500 withdrawn Emami Ltd CP( (Standalone) - 1000 withdrawn Hareon Dalmia Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1206.5 Assigned Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.5 Assigned Jmp Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Limted LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12725 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,318.65 CR) Narmada Bio Chem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 420 Assigned Nitesh Pune Mall Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE B+ 2350 Revised from CARE BB(SO) P.P. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rbd Engineers Pvt Ltd FD - - withdrawn Samridhi Realty Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Assigned Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT- NCD- CARE A-(SO) 500 Assigned (Series B, D) Subordinate NCD Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT-NCD-Senior NCD CARE AA(SO) 2650 Assigned (Series A, C, E, F) Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT- NCD- CARE BBB 400 Assigned (Subordinated to Series B, D) Subordinate NCD Water And Sanitation Pooled Fund (TamiProposed Unsecured CARE AA(SO) 800 Assigned Nadu) Redeemable NonConvertible Taxable Pooled Bonds * * The Bonds would be backed by a credit enhancement structure as described in Annexure I. Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4643 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD-1 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD-2 CARE AA- 3428 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)