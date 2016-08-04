Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned
Ceigall India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 390 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 26 CR)
Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed
Icici Prudential Mutual Fund Overdraft Facility*CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Facility is extended to 9 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. Overdraft facility has
intra-day limit assublimit for Rs. 2,000 cr.
Narmada Bio Chem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6 Assigned
Welspun Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 51217 Reaffirmed
Welspun Corp Ltd CP( (Standalone) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gtp Finance Ltd FD CARE BB+(FD) 30.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.25 CR)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned
Ceigall India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from
CARE BB-
(enhanced from 7 CR)
Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1364.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 144 CR)
Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 230 Reaffirmed
A3
Emami Ltd NCD - 500 withdrawn
Emami Ltd CP( (Standalone) - 1000 withdrawn
Hareon Dalmia Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1206.5 Assigned
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.5 Assigned
Jmp Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Limted LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12725 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1,318.65 CR)
Narmada Bio Chem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 420 Assigned
Nitesh Pune Mall Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE B+ 2350 Revised from
CARE BB(SO)
P.P. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Rbd Engineers Pvt Ltd FD - - withdrawn
Samridhi Realty Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Assigned
Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT- NCD- CARE A-(SO) 500 Assigned
(Series B, D) Subordinate NCD
Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT-NCD-Senior NCD CARE AA(SO) 2650 Assigned
(Series A, C, E, F)
Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT- NCD- CARE BBB 400 Assigned
(Subordinated to Series B, D) Subordinate NCD
Water And Sanitation Pooled Fund (TamiProposed Unsecured CARE AA(SO) 800 Assigned
Nadu) Redeemable
NonConvertible Taxable Pooled Bonds *
* The Bonds would be backed by a credit enhancement structure as described in Annexure I.
Welspun Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4643 Reaffirmed
Welspun Corp Ltd NCD-1 CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
Welspun Corp Ltd NCD-2 CARE AA- 3428 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
