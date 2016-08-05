Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Audi Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Reaffirmed Digjam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 540 Reaffirmed Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 184.5 Reaffirmed Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9951.7 Reaffirmed Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1310 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 48303 Revised from CARE BBB Adani Power Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50796 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Adani Power Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 64970 Revised from CARE A- * rating is based on the Credit Enhancement which is available in the form of a ring-fenced cash flow structure as per Trust and Retention Account (TRA) agreement for priority in debt servicing of rupee term loans availed for funding the Phase-IV power generation project assets of 1980 MW of APL at Mundra in Gujarat. Adani Power Ltd. Backed By Pledge Of NCD issue $ CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Shares $ backed by credit enhancement in the form of security of first and exclusive pledge of unencumbered shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ) and Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) in the ratio of 80: 20, such that the value of these shares is 2 times the value of the outstanding NCDs Adani Power Ltd. Backed By Pledge Of NCD issue $ CARE AA- 7500 Reaffirmed Shares ^backed by credit enhancement in the form of security of first and exclusive pledge of unencumbered shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ; rated CARE AA+), Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL; rated CARE A/ CARE A1) in the ratio of 80: 10: 10, such that the value of these shares is 2 times the value of the outstanding NCD. Aims Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106.3 Revised from CARE BB- Audi Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 148.2 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE D 275 Revised from CARE BB Digjam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 405 Revised from CARE B Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 56.5 Assigned Indian Infradevelopers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed - I Kosamattam Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed - II Kosamattam Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed - III Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue CARE BB 1750 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Kosamattam Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue - I CARE BB+ 270.7 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue - II CARE BB+ 576.5 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue - III CARE BB+ 642.8 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue - IV CARE BB+ 1646.1 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue - V CARE BB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue - VI CARE BB+ 1998.8 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue - VII CARE BB+ 2345.1 Reaffirmed Om Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 364.5 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1235 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 55 Reaffirmed Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Long -term Bk Fac- CARE A 40306.3 Reaffirmed TL Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 166.3 Reaffirmed Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7230 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Truetzschler India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 160 Reaffirmed Truetzschler India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A1+ Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacWorking - - withdrawn Capital Demand Loan** **CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term bank facilities -working capital demand loan with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facility and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date. Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 294.9 Revised from CARE BB Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1300 Revised from A3 CARE BB/A4 Xpert Ceramics Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)