Aug 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Astra Lighting Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.4 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9580 Reaffirmed Bodal Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Italica Floor Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Assigned K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.7 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 1 Cr] K.K.R. Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed S.N. Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Sahota Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 6 Reaffirmed Seema Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 25.50 Cr) Shiv Shakti Knit Fabs ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP/STD(Standalone) CARE A1+ 6000 (Enhanced from Rs. 1010 crore) Trion Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 179.6 Reaffirmed Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.7 Assigned ABC Ceramic Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Adani Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 625 Assigned Al-Abeer Educational And Charitable LT Bk Fac - CARE BB 150 Assigned Trust Proposed Astra Lighting Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE C 44 Revised from limits) CARE B- Astra Lighting Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 63.3 Revised from CARE B- Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 7400 Revised from CARE AA+ Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series I) CARE AA 1200 Revised from CARE AA+ Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series III) CARE AA 1500 Revised from CARE AA+ Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series IV) CARE AA 1300 Revised from CARE AA+ Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series V) CARE AA 4000 Assigned Birla Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 2000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA+ / Reaffirmed Bodal Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 870 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 750 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 300 Reaffirmed A1+ E-Homes Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 55 crore) Green Space Infraheigths Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Italica Floor Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 113.6 Assigned Jaycee Castalloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 164.1 Assigned K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 330 Reaffirmed A4 [Enhanced from 19 Cr] K.K.R. Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Karthika Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 10 Cr] Keerthi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 284.6 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 34.66 Cr) Lotus Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) Maliram Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.5 Assigned Quick Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.5 Cr) Quick Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 40 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (enhanced from 2.5 Cr) S.N. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12 Cr) Sahota Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 48 Reaffirmed Saija Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB- 234.5 Assigned * Rupee equivalent to US$ 3.5 million (at exchange rate of 1 USD to Rs.67) Scil Capital India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB - CARE BBB- 200 Assigned LTEPC/PCFC/PSCFC/ FBP* *EPC=Export packing credit; PCFC=Packing credit in foreign currency; PSCFC= Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency; FBP= Foreign Bills Purchased Seema Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Revised from CARE BB Shiv Shakti Knit Fabs LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 102 Assigned Shivanshu Sintered Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Shripal Goel Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned Sree Shiva Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 10600 Reaffirmed A1+ Tek Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 85 Assigned Tek Travels Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1135 Assigned A3 Trion Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 344 Reaffirmed Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 