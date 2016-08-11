Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Finechem Limiited ST Bk Fac CARE A1 15 Assigned Ars Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 660 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 2751.2 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP (CP) (Carved CARE A1+(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Out) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP (Standalone) @ CARE A1+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited (ALBL) has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the CP issue. The bank limits to the extent of Rs.100 crore will be kept unutilised throughout the tenure of the instrument. Asaco Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 597.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.64 CR) Ashok Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 800 Assigned Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jai Bharat Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 2700 Reaffirmed @ CARE has confirmed the earlier 'Provisional' rating assigned to these bank facilities upon issuance of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for their timely debt servicing. M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A2+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @ CARE has confirmed the earlier 'Provisional' rating assigned to these bank facilities upon issuance of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for their timely debt servicing. M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 4700 Reaffirmed Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 180 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 13.00 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamor Inox Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 320 Assigned Aamor Inox Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 450 Assigned A4+ Adi Finechem Limiited LT Bk Fac CARE A- 773.3 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs.52.03 crore) Ars Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2622.6 Reaffirmed Arvind Envisol Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 370 Revised from A1+(SO) CARE A+(SO) / CARE A1+(SO) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 4383.6 Revised from CARE A+(SO) (reduced from Rs.484.04 crore) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1500 - Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO) 750 Revised from CARE A+(SO) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd NCD CARE AA-(SO) 1500 Revised from CARE A+(SO) Asaco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.5.45 CR) Ashok Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.0 CR) Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8724.9 Assigned Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 2615.8 Assigned A4 Giriraj Cotton Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.2 Assigned Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4650 Reaffirmed Ltd Jai Bharat Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 165.5 Assigned Jai Bharat Rice Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Kaithal Solvent Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Assigned M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO) 300 Reaffirmed @ CARE has confirmed the earlier 'Provisional' rating assigned to these bank facilities upon issuance of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for their timely debt servicing. M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 916.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from57.71 CR) Rlj Infracement Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Sigma C Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BBB- Sigma C Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 240 Revised from CARE BBB- Vani Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.