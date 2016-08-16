Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adilaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Aries Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A2 810 Assigned
Nonfund-
based-LC/BG
Aym Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2060 Reaffirmed
Aym Syntex Ltd CP CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed
Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned
Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd ST nonfund based CARE A2 (SO)* 350 Revised from
Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO)
* Based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Man Infraconstruction
Limited (MIL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2)
Panacea Biotec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 619.7 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 490 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 19 CR
Super Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 484 Reaffirmed
The Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ 105 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4S Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 210 Assigned
Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 163.5 Assigned
enhanced from Rs.12.79 CR
Aries Agro Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB+ 950 Assigned
Fac-Fundbased- CC
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 233.6 Reaffirmed
reduced from 45.02 CR
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A- /A2 250 Reaffirmed
Aym Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1969.3 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs150.25 cr
Aym Syntex Ltd NCD CARE A 250 Reaffirmed
Creamy Foods Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 403.8 Assigned
Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 70 Assigned
Equitas Housing Finance Ltd NCD Issue CARE A+ 5000 Assigned
(Proposed)
Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 965 Revised from
CARE BB
Lilamani Infra LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 552.7 Reaffirmed
reduced from 60 CR
Manaj Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)*1700 Revised from
CARE A- (SO)
* Based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Man Infraconstruction
Limited (MIL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2)
Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 750 Reaffirmed
Om Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned
Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9595.5 Revised from
CARE B-
reduced from Rs.1,202.88 crore
Parsa Kente Collieries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2500 Assigned
Perfect Chemfood Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.4 Reaffirmed
reduced from 15 CR
Polyspin Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 221.3 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 17.87 CR
Regaliaa Buildtech & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- LRD LoanCARE BB+ 1175 Reaffirmed
Reduced from 118.70 CR
S.K.M. Cold Chain And Logistics Bk Fac -- Suspended
Smc Foods Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended
Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 411.6 Reaffirmed
Super Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 668.8 Reaffirmed
The Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 1200 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.90.00 crore
Truba Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed
short-term rating stands withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
