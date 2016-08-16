Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adilaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Aries Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A2 810 Assigned Nonfund- based-LC/BG Aym Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2060 Reaffirmed Aym Syntex Ltd CP CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Manaj Infraconstruction Ltd ST nonfund based CARE A2 (SO)* 350 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) * Based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Man Infraconstruction Limited (MIL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2) Panacea Biotec Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 619.7 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 490 Reaffirmed enhanced from 19 CR Super Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 484 Reaffirmed The Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ 105 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4S Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 210 Assigned Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 163.5 Assigned enhanced from Rs.12.79 CR Aries Agro Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB+ 950 Assigned Fac-Fundbased- CC Artemis Medicare Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 233.6 Reaffirmed reduced from 45.02 CR Artemis Medicare Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A- /A2 250 Reaffirmed Aym Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1969.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs150.25 cr Aym Syntex Ltd NCD CARE A 250 Reaffirmed Creamy Foods Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 403.8 Assigned Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 70 Assigned Equitas Housing Finance Ltd NCD Issue CARE A+ 5000 Assigned (Proposed) Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 965 Revised from CARE BB Lilamani Infra LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 552.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 60 CR Manaj Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)*1700 Revised from CARE A- (SO) * Based on unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Man Infraconstruction Limited (MIL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2) Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 750 Reaffirmed Om Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9595.5 Revised from CARE B- reduced from Rs.1,202.88 crore Parsa Kente Collieries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2500 Assigned Perfect Chemfood Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.4 Reaffirmed reduced from 15 CR Polyspin Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 221.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 17.87 CR Regaliaa Buildtech & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- LRD LoanCARE BB+ 1175 Reaffirmed Reduced from 118.70 CR S.K.M. Cold Chain And Logistics Bk Fac -- Suspended Smc Foods Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 411.6 Reaffirmed Super Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 668.8 Reaffirmed The Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 1200 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.90.00 crore Truba Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed short-term rating stands withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.