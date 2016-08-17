Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amol Dicalite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Atul Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 880 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd. CP (CP) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bola Raghavendra Kamath & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1300 Assigned Emami Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits GMR Gujarat Solar Power Ltd ST- Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (LC/BG/CC) Madhusudan Agrawal ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Rana Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Sahaj E-Village Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 38 Reaffirmed (Facility 3) # # backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Revised from CARE A3+ Shree Nakoda Infrasteel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Vardhman Electro Mech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 330.5 Reaffirmed Amol Dicalite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 43.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.78 crore) Amol Dicalite Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE 50 Reaffirmed BBB/CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.3.85 crore) Atul Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3420 Reaffirmed Avadh Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds (Under Basel II) Cedar MFI Trust 17 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Cedar MFI Trust 29 Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 712.9 Assigned Cedar MFI Trust 32 Series A PTCs # CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Provisional # Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Cedar MFI Trust 33 Series A PTCs # CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Provisional # Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Emami Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1700 Reaffirmed Garg Granites Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended GMR Gujarat Solar Power Ltd LT- Bk Fac (Term CARE BBB- 1618.5 Reaffirmed Fac) (reduced from 180.10 Cr) GMR Gujarat Solar Power Ltd LT- Bk Fac CARE BBB- 332.5 Reaffirmed (TL Subordinated debt) (reduced from 35 Cr) Madhusudan Agrawal LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Pundrikaksh Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 233.1 Assigned Pundrikaksh Granites Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned /CAREA4 Quippo Energy Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Facility 3)* * backed by 'letter of comfort' from SIFL Quippo Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 24.5 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)* (reduced from 4.45 Cr) * backed by 'letter of comfort' from SIFL Quippo Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 225 Reaffirmed (Facility 1) # (reduced from 42.50 Cr) #backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Rana Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Sahaj E-Village Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 100 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)^ ^ backed by letter of responsibility from SIF Sahaj E-Village Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed (Facility 1)* (reduced from 40 Cr) *backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1053.3 Reaffirmed Shree Nakoda Infrasteel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 51.6 Assigned Swayam Micro Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Vardhman Electro Mech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Waaneep Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 2542 Assigned *The rating assigned specifically pertains to term loan availed for 50 MW Madhya Pradesh Solar Power plant of the company based on the structured payment mechanism wherein all receipts are deposited in the Trust and Retention Account (TRA account) and expenses are made through the same account as per the waterfall mechanism detailed below: 1. Statutory dues 2. Operation and maintenance costs 3. Insurance cost 4. Debt repayment 5. Provision for DSRA 6. Dispute Reserve Account 7. Any other payments as authorised by the lenders. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.