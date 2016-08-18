Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Techno Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Kedia Steels ST Bk Fac CARE A3 58 Assigned Quazar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.6 Assigned Tulsyan Nec Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE D 1421.6 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alwar Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Apollo Techno Equipments Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A495 Assigned Arihant Dream Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 149 Assigned Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3220.1 Assigned Ltd Bharat Hi-Tech (Cements) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 184.4 Assigned Dev Dashrath Royalties And Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Dev Dashrath Royalties And Tollways LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 88.7 Reaffirmed A4 Farista Vanijya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 69 Assigned Goyal Salt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.6 Assigned Hilltop Concrete Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 680 Assigned Kedia Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Assigned Navaratna Hypermarket Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Quazar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.4 Assigned Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 900 Reaffirmed (Facility 1) * *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 603.1 Reaffirmed (Facility 2) # # based on credit enhancement in the form of Put option of SIFL. Sai Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 68 Reaffirmed Shri Dev Dashrath Tollways Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sushma Buildtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 850 Assigned Tulsyan Nec Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 6158.2 Revised from CARE B Tulsyan Nec Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE D 2150 Revised from CARE B Vijai Marine Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 54 Assigned Vijai Marine Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 350 Assigned A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)