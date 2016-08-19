Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13100 Reaffirmed
Amba River Coke Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company.
Bhushan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6750 Revised from
CARE A4
Gokul Hi Fashion ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Assigned
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Jsw Steel Salav Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 2605 Reaffirmed
@The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of
Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+),
to the lenders of JSW Steel (Salav) Limited (JSSL)
Lucina Land Development Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
Lucina Land Development Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed
@ #
@backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
# Final rating on execution of corporate guarantee deed.
Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1658.2 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 166.39 CR)
S. N. Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sylvanus Properties Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
V. A. Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hitech Plast Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE A+ (FD) 100* Reaffirmed
programme
*including outstanding amount of Rs.3.50 crore as on March 31, 2016
Om Cottex Fixed Deposit CARE D 60 Reaffirmed
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amba River Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15770 Reaffirmed
Amba River Coke Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 1000 Reaffirmed
A1+
Athena Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 897.1 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
Bhushan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 15008.8 Revised from
CARE B
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 57800 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-I CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-II CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-III CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-IV CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-V CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VI CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VII CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VIII CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-IX CARE A+ 600 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-X CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XI CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XII CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
issue - I
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A+ 1800 Reaffirmed
issue - II
Indiabulls Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 170 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA- (SO) 3064 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE AA- 3800 Reaffirmed
based
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA- 987.3 Reaffirmed
Non-Fund based
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs CARE AA- 23500 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs CARE AA (SO) 1510 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs CARE AA (SO) 490 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs 40287.3
Rating withdrawn to Non Convertible Debentures of Rs.300 crore (ISIN: INE069I07066)
as the same is fully repaid and there is no outstanding against the same.
Jsw Steel Salav Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 10270 Reaffirmed
Juventus Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 1320 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
Lucina Land Development Ltd Long -term Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 2940 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 6195.6 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 722.78 CR)
S. N. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 12 CR)
Selene Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 590.9 Reaffirmed
backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE
AA-/ CARE A1+)
Selene Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 1131.3 Reaffirmed
backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE
AA-/ CARE A1+ )
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.5 Reaffirmed
Sylvanus Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- Withdrawn
Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCD issue@ CARE AA- (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated
CARE AA-/ CARE A1+)
V. A. Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned
