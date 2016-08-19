Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13100 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Bhushan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6750 Revised from CARE A4 Gokul Hi Fashion ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Salav Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 2605 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel (Salav) Limited (JSSL) Lucina Land Development Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Lucina Land Development Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed @ # @backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) # Final rating on execution of corporate guarantee deed. Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1658.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 166.39 CR) S. N. Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Sylvanus Properties Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) V. A. Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hitech Plast Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE A+ (FD) 100* Reaffirmed programme *including outstanding amount of Rs.3.50 crore as on March 31, 2016 Om Cottex Fixed Deposit CARE D 60 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba River Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15770 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A1+ Athena Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 897.1 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Bhushan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 15008.8 Revised from CARE B Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 57800 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-I CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-II CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-III CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-IV CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-V CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VI CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VII CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-VIII CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-IX CARE A+ 600 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-X CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XI CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue-XII CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed issue - I Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A+ 1800 Reaffirmed issue - II Indiabulls Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 170 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA- (SO) 3064 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE AA- 3800 Reaffirmed based Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA- 987.3 Reaffirmed Non-Fund based Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs CARE AA- 23500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs CARE AA (SO) 1510 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs CARE AA (SO) 490 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs 40287.3 Rating withdrawn to Non Convertible Debentures of Rs.300 crore (ISIN: INE069I07066) as the same is fully repaid and there is no outstanding against the same. Jsw Steel Salav Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 10270 Reaffirmed Juventus Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 1320 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Lucina Land Development Ltd Long -term Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 2940 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Mahalaxmi Tmt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 6195.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 722.78 CR) S. N. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12 CR) Selene Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 590.9 Reaffirmed backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Selene Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 1131.3 Reaffirmed backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.5 Reaffirmed Sylvanus Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- Withdrawn Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCD issue@ CARE AA- (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) V. A. Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 