Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatica Frozen Foods Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 380 Assigned Arowana Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Revised from CARE A4 Coastal Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7500 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue^ - 3000 Provisional ^The rating of the CP issue of Indiabulls Properties Private Limited (IPPL)is based on the credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Comfort given by IBREL stating that IBREL would ensure that IPPL honour all the short-term financial obligations under the aforesaid CP issuance in full and timely manner. Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt CP (CP) issue^ CARE A1+ (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable Letter of Comfort given by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) stating that IBREL would ensure that Indiabulls Real Estate Company Private Limited honour all the short-term financial obligations under the aforesaid CP issuance in full and timely manner. Indostar Capital Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.750 crore) Maharaja Roofing Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.25 Cr) PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Rubamin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 338.1 Assigned Sunren Automotive ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25.7 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 85000 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1296 Reaffirmed Aquatica Frozen Foods Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 79.1 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.4,000 crore) Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed subordinated debt (Enhanced from Rs.1,000 crore) Coastal Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Assigned D.R.Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 592.5 Assigned DS Agrifoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 81144.4 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5500 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD issue (LT CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed umbrella rating) Gujarat Road And Infrastructure Ltd LT - NCDs CARE AAA (SO) 3000 Placed on credit watch Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Redeemable CARE AAA (SO) 1000 Placed on Non-Convertible credit watch Unsecured TBs / NCD* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India (GOI) for timely payment of interest and repayment of principal subject to terms and conditions and structured payment mechanism as per the guarantee/trusteeship document submitted to CARE. The GOI guarantee will continue to be valid even in the event of referral of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL) to the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) under SICA, 1985 India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@# CARE AA- (SO) 15937.2 Revised from Provisional CARE A- @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) #Final rating on execution of corporate guarantee deed Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD@# CARE AA- (SO) 3500 Reaffirmed Provisional @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) #Final rating on execution of corporate guarantee deed Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 1517.8 Reaffirmed Ltd @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) #Final rating on execution of corporate guarantee deed Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 10605.2 Revised from Ltd Provisional CARE BBB+ @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) #Final rating on execution of corporate guarantee deed Maharaja Roofing Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.08 Cr) New Habitat Housing Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Development Ltd (enhanced from 25 Cr) PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds/NCDs CARE AAA 136750 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 18000 Reaffirmed -Subordinated Debt/Tier-II Bonds PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Rajendra Rice & General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Rajendra Rice & General Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 5 Assigned A4 Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed NCD/CP CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Issue Rubamin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1731.5 Assigned Sunren Automotive LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30.3 Assigned Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Union Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 20000 Reaffirmed (Basel III)# #CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as mentioned below: The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, i.e., payment of such coupon is likely to result in losses during the current year, the balance of coupon payment may be made out of revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with other subordinated debt instruments. Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II)@ @CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the Union Bank of India's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The rating factors in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lockin clause in hybrid instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lock-in-clause, would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments. Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) (Reduced from 1,000 crore) *Rated amount has been reduced due to redemption of Lower Tier II (series IX) bonds United Global Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB- (SO) 190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50 Cr) United Global Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- (SO) 150 Assigned Non-fundbased United Global Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- (SO) 660 Assigned Non-fundbased Provisional Vedik Ispat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB 325 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 27.07 Cr) Vedik Ispat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)