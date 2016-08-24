Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Future Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 17150 Assigned Fund based) Future Retail Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 4875 Assigned working (A One Plus) capital limits) Hemang Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 532.5 Reaffirmed Seshaasai E Forms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 25 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) St Bank Facilities Of Jesons IndustrieST Bk Fac CARE A3 1305 Reaffirmed Ltd. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- Kuantum Papers Ltd LT/Medium-term CARE BBB(FD) 400 Reaffirmed Fixed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.3 Revised from CARE BB- Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE A+ 22850 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6591 Reaffirmed Dosti Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Assigned Fouzdar Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Fouzdar Cars Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A420 Assigned Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 25355 Assigned Based) Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 3804.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ "credit watch" Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BB 440 Revised from Limits CARE BBB+ "credit watch" Global Offshore Services Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE BB/CARE A4280 Revised from Non-FB CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ H M Industrial Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 379 Revised from CARE BB H M Industrial Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 30 Revised from A4 CARE BB/ CARE A4 Hemang Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Systems And Services Ltd issuer rating Notice of Withdrawal J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Keshari Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 18.6 Assigned Keshari Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 50 Assigned A4 Kuantum Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2150.8 Reaffirmed Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB 675 Assigned Fundbased Fac - TL Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB 950 Revised from Fundbased Fac CARE BBB- Mafatlal Industries Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac - CARE BBB/CARE 375 Revised from Fund/Non-FB A3+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Instruments-NCD CARE A+ 5000 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Instruments-NCD CARE A+ 4000 Assigned Seshaasai E Forms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 152.1 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Seshaasai E Forms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 70 Revised from Provisional CARE BBB (SO) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd. NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA-/CARE 2000 Assigned (Series XIII) A1+ St Bank Facilities Of Jesons IndustrieLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 665 Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB- Venkatesh Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Vgs Realty Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac 900 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.