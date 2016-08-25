Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Future Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 4520 Assigned Fund based) Greenland Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.05 Cr) Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 459.9 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) Roshni Creations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP issue (carved CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed out of working capital limits) (reduced from Rs.170 crore) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (standalone)^ (enhanced from Rs.30 crore) ^Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the standalone CP issue of Rs.50 crore. SEL confirms that the total of utilisation of fund-based working capital limits (within consortium) and outstanding of CP issued shall not exceed the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits under consortium and drawing power whichever is lower. Sainsons Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 245 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.5 Cr) Daksha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 68.9 Reaffirmed Equitas Finance Ltd NCD Issue CARE A+ 5000 Assigned (Proposed) Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs * - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD issue as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 9610.6 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 5727.5 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 3750 Reaffirmed Based) Greenland Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.9 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 6.30 Cr) Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 15889 Reaffirmed Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 210.3 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs* CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Assigned *Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs* CARE AA+ (SO) 1000 Assigned *Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. Kapil Steels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Khushi Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 73.7 Revised from CARE BB- Meghraj International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.5 Assigned Millennium Structurals (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Powerage Towers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Roshni Creations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB- Sainsons Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 463.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 42.09 Cr) Sri Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 159 Assigned Unity Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE A 230 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.