Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Il&Fs Education & Technology Services CP CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1 CR) M. R. Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned National Bulk Handling Corporation PvtST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3735 Revised from Ltd CARE A1 Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Revised from CARE A3 Shivshakti Sealink Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Varp Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7830.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4,830.30 cr) Adani Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50796 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Akshaya Agro Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 97.4 Assigned Akshaya Agro Sales Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 0.5 Assigned CARE A4+ Anjaneya Breeding Farm And Hatcheries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.7 Assigned B. Samyakk Agri Cottons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210 Assigned Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (ii) LT Bk Fac - - - Withdrawn TL (Multiple Bks) Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (i) LT Bk Fac - TL CARE AA- 400 Assigned (HDFC Bk) Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 25450 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2,045 crore) Heritage Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 129 Assigned Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd NCD @ CARE AA-(SO) 3500 Assigned @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ ) Jayshri Weavetech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.14 CR) M. R. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Mwv India Paperboard Packaging Pvt. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd National Bulk Handling Corporation PvtLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 975 Revised from Ltd CARE A National Bulk Handling Corporation PvtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 4430 Revised from Ltd CARE A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 (enhanced from 139.00 CR) Pratibha Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B - Revised from CARE BBB Pushti Enterprise Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shivshakti Sealink Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 50 Assigned CARE A4 Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1.5 Revised from CARE BBB Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 158.5 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Sushee Ivrcl Arunachal Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2340 Reaffirmed Sushee Ivrcl Arunachal Highways Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1740 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Varp Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 56 Reaffirmed Welspun Energy Maharashtra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.