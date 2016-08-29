Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GHV (Hotel) India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Revised from (Fundbased) CARE A4+ Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1144 Revised from CARE A3 [Enhanced from Rs.94.40 crore] Pitti Laminations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1796.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 175 Cr) Sava Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFBLC/BG CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dhanvantari Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 82.3 Assigned G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2033.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.181.81 crore) G R Infraprojects Ltd Outstanding CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture Issue (NCD - 1) G R Infraprojects Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE A+ 1500 Assigned (NCD - 2) G R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 16000 Revised from A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1 (enhanced from Rs.1,100.00 crore) GHV (Hotel) India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143.4 Assigned Guru Nanak Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 288.4 Assigned Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE C 410.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE C (Is) - Revised from CARE BB+ (Is) Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE C / 1160 Revised from (Non-FB) CARE A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB TL) CARE D 51.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Hi-Tech Systems And Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 410 Assigned Hi-Tech Systems And Services Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 600 Assigned A2+ Jaipur National University LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2759.7 Assigned (enhanced from 54.59 Cr) Jdb Steel LT Bk Facility CARE BB 445 Assigned Kapco Electric Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.7 Assigned Kapco Electric Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 78.3 Assigned A4 Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2552.7 Revised from CARE BBB- [Enhanced from Rs.205.27 crore] Pitti Laminations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1027.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 77.71 Cr) Platinum Trust - December 2013 - Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Tranche III Platinum Trust - March 2014 - Tranche Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn III Sava Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7.92 Cr) Shanti Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 294.2 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs. 19.80 crore] Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-FBWCTL - - Withdrawn Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB-CC CARE BBB 416 Revised from CARE BBB- Vitthal Gajanan Sugar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 176 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)