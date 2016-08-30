Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. ST Debt Programme Provisional CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (SO)* *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL) Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CP (CP) Provisional CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed for IPO Financing (SO)* *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL) #enhancement of Rs.110 crore from 106.25 crore with Rs.40 crore as final rating. Calista Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE D Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Insco Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2250 Reaffirmed Patwari Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Assigned Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Sandhya Samrat Construction And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 383 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE A+ (SO)* 1337.5 Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL) Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE A+ (SO)* 40# Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL) Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT Debt Programme Provisional CARE A+ 1762.5# Reaffirmed (SO)* *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL) #enhancement of Rs.110 crore from 106.25 crore with Rs.40 crore as final rating. Arman Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 390 Revised from CARE BBB- Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Calista Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 95 Revised from CARE D Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 270 Assigned Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 293.7 Revised from CARE B Emami Ltd CP - 1000 Withdrawn Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 30489.3 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE D 2860 Reaffirmed (aggregate) Era Infra Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D 20000 Reaffirmed Insco Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Moka Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 0.9 Revised from CARE B Moka Business Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A483 Reaffirmed Namra Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 666.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arman Financial Services Ltd. (AFSL, rated CARE BBB). Namra Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac ProvCARE BBB 83.4 Revised from # (SO) CARE BBB- # proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by AFSL. 'Provisional' rating shall be finalized on submission of the executed corporate guarantee document by AFSL to the satisfaction of CARE. Namra Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue ProvCARE BBB 340 Assigned # (SO) # proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by AFSL. 'Provisional' rating shall be finalized on submission of the executed corporate guarantee document by AFSL to the satisfaction of CARE. Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE A- 1567.8 Assigned Debt) Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE A- 2000 Assigned Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400 Assigned (Subordinated Debt) Patwari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 745.6 Assigned Pratibha Milk Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 325.3 Revised from CARE BB- Sandhya Samrat Construction And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue Provisional (NCD-1)-Senior CARE AAA 350 Assigned Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue Provisional (NCD-2) CARE AAA 100 Assigned Subordinate NCD Shree Baalaji Milk And Milk Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Assigned Shreenathji Udaipur Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB/CARE 8400 Reaffirmed A3+ # Term loan of Rs.840 crore is divided in to two tranches. First tranche (RTL-I) is of Rs.445 crore and Second tranche (RTL-II) is of Rs.395 crore. RTL-II has put option which can be exercised by lenders after 15 years from appointed date. Sugee Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 186.3 Assigned Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1500 Assigned A1 The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6614.5 Revised from CARE BB- The Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 15 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- / -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 