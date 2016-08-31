Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio Chem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 286 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.60 CR) Oberoi Realty Ltd Proposed ST CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama Rao ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aska Equipments Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned /CARE A2 Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 300.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.16.25 crore) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.300 crore) Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Public Issue- NCD CARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4,000 crore) Hari Marine Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 155 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Redeemable CARE D 1000 Revised from Non-Convertible CARE AAA(SO) Unsecured TBs / NCD* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India (GOI) for timely payment of interest and repayment of principal subject to terms and conditions and structured payment mechanism as per the guarantee/trusteeship document submitted to CARE. The GOI guarantee will continue to be valid even in the event of referral of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL) to the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) under SICA, 1985. Hi-Tech Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB Incline Realty Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA(SO) 191.2 Revised from CARE AA+(SO) Intellectual Research Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Assigned Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds - II Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE A- 781 Reaffirmed (Basel III Compliant) -I Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE A- 1401 Reaffirmed (Basel III Compliant)-II Narmada Bio Chem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 420 Reaffirmed Oasis Realty Bk facility - LT CARE AA+(SO) 6000 Reaffirmed loans Oasis Realty Bk Facility - LT CARE AA+(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed overdraft /CARE A1+(SO) facility/TL Oasis Realty Bk Facility - ST LCCARE AA+(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) Premium Lifestyle & Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Assigned Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama Rao LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 394.5 Revised from Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research CARE BBB- Centre (reduced from 49.49 CR) Vipul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3000 Assigned Vsn Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)