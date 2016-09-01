Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ceres Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3+ 10 Assigned Fund based) Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 10400 Reaffirmed out)* *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 118.4 Assigned National Energy Trading And Services ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 950 Assigned Ltd Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 3938.2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhaskar International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Ceres Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2500 Assigned Ceres Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 50 Assigned based) Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 11640 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.1089 crore] IDFC Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed IDFC Infra Debt Fund Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Jodhpur Pali Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 2960.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.300.00 crore) Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 331.6 Assigned Mundra Investments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Mundra Investments Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 55 Assigned National Energy Trading And Services LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 350 Assigned Ltd Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.4 Assigned Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 200 Assigned CARE A4 Seguro Foundations And Structures Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 200 Assigned Ltd CARE A4+ The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Issuer Rating CARE AA (Is) Assigned Development Corporation Ltd Vaidya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 138.8 Reaffirmed Vaidya V And I Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- % 35524.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)