Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 8850 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 795.00 CR) Ksh International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+(SO) 5750^ Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided /to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+) S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+(SO) 2350^ Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided /to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+) Simplex Infrastructures Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 3000 Reaffirmed CP)@ @ carved out of working capital limits. Simplex Infrastructures Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed CP)* *Simplex Infrastructures Limited has given an undertaking that cash credit limit will not be utilized to the extent of STD utilization. The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 715 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BB 50 Assigned Proposed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP* - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the commercial paper issue with immediate effect, as the company has not raised any funds under the said issue and has requested to withdraw the rating for the same. Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5681.7 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 538.09 CR) Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 44.4 Assigned Ksh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 562.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 46.43 CR) Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd CP* - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the commercial paper issue with immediate effect, as the company has not raised any funds under the said issue and has requested to withdraw the rating for the same. Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9551.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.940.18 crore) Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 10450 Reaffirmed CARE A2 (reduced from Rs.1,060 crore) Management And Information Science LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Simplex Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 25613.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,462.11 CR) Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NCDs - Series I CARE A 2000 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NCDs - Series II CARE A 2000 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd NCDs - Series III CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A / 80000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8,637.89 CR) CARE A1 The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4206.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 330 CR) Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT NCD- CARE A- (SO) 500 Assigned Subordinate NCD (Series B, D)@ @ CARE has confirmed the earlier 'Provisional' rating assigned to above NCDs upon compliance of terms and conditions by the company by amending the transaction documents. Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT-NCD-Senior NCD CARE AA (SO) 2650 Assigned (Series A, C, E, F)@ @ CARE has confirmed the earlier 'Provisional' rating assigned to above NCDs upon compliance of terms and conditions by the company by amending the transaction documents. Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT-NCD- CARE BBB 400 Assigned Subordinate NCD (Subordinated to Series B, D) @ @ CARE has confirmed the earlier 'Provisional' rating assigned to above NCDs upon execution and submission of Debenture Trust Deed and other documents. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 