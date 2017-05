Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Dynamech Electropower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1870 Revised from CARE A2+ Eros International Media Ltd Proposed CP(CP) / CARE A1 2000 Revised from ST Debt (STD) CARE A2+ Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 860 Revised from CARE A2+ MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 61 Assigned Melstar Information Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned The Sukhjit Starch And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed UMA Glass Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21.5 Revised from CARE A4 (increased from 1.65 Cr) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Sukhjit Starch And Chemicals Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE A+ (FD) 450 Withdrawn (enhanced from 40 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd Basel III - Tier CARE AAA 33500 Reaffirmed II Bonds B. K. Polimex India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 135 Assigned Chintpurni Steel Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 15 Assigned A4+ Choudhary And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13.6 Assigned Choudhary And Company LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 42 Assigned CARE A4 Dehradun Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5284.5 Revised from CARE B+ Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10.8 Reaffirmed Dhara Lifescience Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 302.4 Reaffirmed Dynamech Electropower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Revised from CARE BB- Dynamech Electropower Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 60 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- / CARE A4 East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 1703.3 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4517.6 Revised from CARE A Eros International Media Ltd Proposed Non- CARE A+ 4000 Revised from Convertible CARE A Debentures Eros International Media Ltd Proposed Long/ ST CARE A+/ 1112.4 Assigned Bk Fac CARE A1 Hanuman Ginning And Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned India Steel Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL - - Withdrawn Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 26000 Reaffirmed Kiran Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE A 1350 Reaffirmed Kiran Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE A 100 Reaffirmed M. P. Associates LT Bk Fac - TL CARE B+ 850 Assigned (Lease Rental Provisional Discounting) * *The rating is provisional and will be confirmed once the company meets the pre- conditions to the satisfaction of CARE MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 569 Assigned /CARE A4 Melstar Information Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Mentor Home Loans India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Revised from CARE BB+ New Lakshmi Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 175 Revised from CARE B+ Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.1 Reaffirmed Sbi Magnum Instacash Fund Open Ended Liquid CARE AAA mfs Assigned Scheme Sbi Premier Liquid Fund Open Ended Liquid CARE AAA mfs Assigned Scheme Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 168.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 14.53 Cr) Sukhmaa Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned The Sukhjit Starch And Chemicals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn The Sukhjit Starch And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1760 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 135.47 Cr) Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 450 Assigned UMA Glass Works LT Bk Fac CARE C 77.9 Revised from CARE B+ (increased from 6.57 Cr) Western Up Tollway Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 