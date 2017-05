Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Motor Agencies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Fine Blanking Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4500 Reaffirmed Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Lux Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15 Revised from CARE A1 M.P.K Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 74 Assigned M.P.K Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.2 Assigned M.P.K Steels (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Assigned Maithan Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 1314.8 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) Maple Odc Movers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 10 Assigned Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd ST non- fund based CARE A4 1000 Revised from Bk limits CARE A3 (Proposed) Sri Varsha Food Products India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 158.5 Assigned Suditi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Vardhman Udhyog ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Motor Agencies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Anthem Editute Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Assigned Atm Global Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A490 Assigned Bright Fame International LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A480 Assigned Equitas Finance Ltd NCD CARE A+ 8500 Reaffirmed Fine Blanking Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Finman Finance India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 71.6 Assigned Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4109.1 Reaffirmed Home First Finance Company India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6758 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3780 Reaffirmed Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 500 Reaffirmed A3 Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.9 Reaffirmed Lux Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3742.5 Revised from CARE A M.P.K Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 193 Assigned M.P.K Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.1 Assigned M.P.K Steels (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 156.7 Assigned Maithan Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B (SO) 6519.5 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Maple Odc Movers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Assigned (SO) * *Secured by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Maple Odc Movers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac: ProposedProvisional 50 Assigned CARE BBB+(SO) Mgr Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.9 Reaffirmed Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE B 1000 Revised from limits (Proposed) CARE BBB- Namra Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB 100 Assigned @ these facilities of Namra Finance Ltd (NFL) do not carry corporate guarantee of AFSL. Namra Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 666.6 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Arman Financial Services Ltd. (AFSL, rated CARE BBB) Namra Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 833.4 Reaffirmed # # proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by AFSL. 'Provisional'rating shall be finalized on submission of the executed corporate guarantee document by AFSL to the satisfaction of CARE. Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA 30000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier II Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 15250 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II Bond CARE AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 8500 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II Bonds Withdrawn* *the rating stands withdrawn as the said instruments have been redeemed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II Bonds Withdrawn* *the rating stands withdrawn as the said instruments have been redeemed Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 2930 Revised from CARE BBB- Ostro Jaisalmer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB 200 Assigned Paradise Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 256 Reaffirmed S. H. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Seguro Foundations And Structures Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Seguro Foundations And Structures Pvt LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 200 Reaffirmed Ltd A4+ Shree Tirumala Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Simoco Telecommunication (South Asia) LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Assigned Ltd Sri Varsha Food Products India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 441.5 Assigned Suditi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220.8 Assigned The Indian Film Combine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16000 Reaffirmed Unnati Builders Bk facility Withdrawn Vardhman Udhyog LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91.5 Revised from CARE B+ Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 57.7 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 25 Reaffirmed A4+ Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Welspun Pipes Inc LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 656.3^ Reaffirmed ^ Considering 1 USD = Rs 50 Welspun Pipes Inc LT Bk Fac- Bk CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Overdraft ** ** includes non fund based LC/BG sub limit of USD 15 mn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)