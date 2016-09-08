Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jyoti Spinners ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32 Assigned Maruti Bitumen Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 493.5 Reaffirmed Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. CP* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aimil Ltd Fixed deposit Suspended programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B T Investments (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CARE B 1000 Assigned NonConvertible Debentures Amber Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Amber Builders LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 90 Assigned A4 Amber Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 575.6 Assigned Andhra Expressway Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Asian Star Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A-/CARE 11825 Reaffirmed A2+ Cls Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 143.3 Revised from CARE B Disha Microfin Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Embee Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 203.3 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs Withdrawn Ltd - Cedar Mfi Trust 18 Jyoti Spinners LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Assigned Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Bk Fac Withdrawn Transmission Company Ltd Maruti Bitumen Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE BB-/CARE 97.5 Assigned A4 Mtc Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A- 250 Assigned Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 648 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 175 Assigned Param Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Paschal Formwork (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB- 42.5 Revised from CARE BB Paschal Formwork (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Shaktigarh Textile & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 330 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd Proposed LT CARE AAA 5000 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD - 1 CARE AAA 4750 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD - 2 CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD - 3 CARE AAA 4600 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD - 4 CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd LT NCD - 5 CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (BG)CARE AAA /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ The Panoramic Getaway LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 142.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)