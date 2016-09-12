Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 09, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Fisheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 544.7 Assigned L.C. Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Mpm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 151.5 Revised from CARE A4 Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 180 Reaffirmed York Transport Equipment (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anna Bhau Ajara Taluka Shetkari LT Bk Fac CARE BB 176 Assigned Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE D 13500 Revised from Debt) CARE B+ Bareilly Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE B+ Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.1 Revised from CARE BB- Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 513.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Interocean Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 270 Assigned Interocean Shipping Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Assigned Jaya Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Jayshree Vyapar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154 Assigned L.C. Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Assigned Mpm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Revised from CARE BB Ndtv Convergence Ltd Bk Facilties - - Withdrawn Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 811.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 1821 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 396.2 Revised from CARE BB Satnam Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shivalik Engineering Industries Pvt LtLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 529.3 Revised from CARE BB+ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Shivalik Power & Steel Private Limited Shivalik Engineering Industries Pvt LtLT Bk Fac* Provisional CAR44.1 Assigned * Rating is provisional as the corporate guarantee deed is yet to be executed. Trent Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 650 Revised from CARE AA Trent Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 3000 Revised from CARE AA Trent Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 750 Revised from CARE AA York Transport Equipment (India) Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)