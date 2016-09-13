Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- And Debt Instruments Of Jindal Saw LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 39500 Reaffirmed And Debt Instruments Of Jindal Saw LtdST debt (Including CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed CPs (reduced from 250.00 CR) Commercial Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Assigned Diagems Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140.5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.17.50 CR] Enn Tee International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 0.90 crore) Green Façade Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3050 Reaffirmed (reduced from 345 CR) Greenply Industries Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (incl. CP)* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits Gulshan Polyols Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 121.8 Reaffirmed Gva Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Khadim India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 160 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21 CR) Paramount Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk FacNFB-LC/BG CARE A3+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.50 crore) Samarth Diamond Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE A3 30 Revised from STForward Contract CARE A4+ Sharda Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 675 Revised from CARE A4+ [Enhanced from Rs.40 crore] CARE AA- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bell Leasing And Hire Purchase Ltd FD CARE B(FD) 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Commercial Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 5 Assigned Debt Instruments Of Jindal Saw Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 30180 Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from 2,667.92 CR) Debt Instruments Of Jindal Saw Ltd NCD - I CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA- (reduced from 200.00 CR) Debt Instruments Of Jindal Saw Ltd NCD - II CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA- Debt Instruments Of Jindal Saw Ltd NCD - III CARE A+ 2750 Revised from CARE AA- (reduced from 300.00 CR) Debt Instruments Of Jindal Saw Ltd Proposed NCDs-IV CARE A+ 5000 Revised from Enn Tee International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.11 crore) Green Façade Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4150.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 266.13 CR) Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1392.4 Revised from CARE BBB Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1050 Revised from CARE A3+ Gulshan Polyols Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1705.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 179.19 CR) Gva Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Joys Steel Impex Bk Fac - - Suspended Khadim India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1474.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 153.93 CR) Lekhya Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned Leon Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL - CARE BBB(SO)* 1340 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting) * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month's principal and interest obligation). P. Das Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned P. Das Infrastructure LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 240 Assigned A4+ Paramount Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 17.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.06 crore) Pawan Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL - CARE BBB(SO)* 1850 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting) * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month's principal and interest obligation). Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 630 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.50.50 crore) Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB+ 450 Revised from Limit CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.35.50 crore) Samarth Diamond Bk Fac-FB-LT-CC CARE BBB- 150 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Samarth Diamond Bk Fac-FB - LT/ CARE BBB- 90 Revised from STEPC/PCFC /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Samarth Diamond Bk Fac-FB - LT/ CARE BBB- 60 Revised from STProposed /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Sharan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL - CARE BBB(SO)* 740 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting) * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month's principal and interest obligation). Sharda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1393.9 Revised from CARE BB+ [Reduced from Rs.214.25 crore] Sviit Software Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL - CARE BBB(SO)* 570 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting) * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month's principal and interest obligation). The Ncd Of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA(SO)# 190 Reaffirmed # The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of proposed Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) equivalent to at least 25.50% of the outstanding amount of the NCDs to be maintained in the form of "AAA" rated bonds/"AAA" rated Bank's Fixed deposits till the tenure of the bonds, liened to the Trustees of the NCD issue. The Ncd Of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA(SO)# 250 Assigned # The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of proposed Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) equivalent to at least 25.50% of the outstanding amount of the NCDs to be maintained in the form of "AAA" rated bonds/"AAA" rated Bank's Fixed deposits till the tenure of the bonds, liened to the Trustees of the NCD issue. The Ncd Of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue CARE AA(SO)^ 1510 Reaffirmed ^ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) equivalent to at least 25.50% of the outstanding amount of the NCDs to be maintained in the form of "AAA" rated bonds/"AAA" rated Bank's Fixed deposits till the tenure of the bonds, liened to the Trustees of the NCD issue. The Ncd Of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue CARE AA(SO)^ 300 Final Rating ^ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) equivalent to at least 25.50% of the outstanding amount of the NCDs to be maintained in the form of "AAA" rated bonds/"AAA" rated Bank's Fixed deposits till the tenure of the bonds, liened to the Trustees of the NCD issue. 