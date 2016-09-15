Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 165 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr ) J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 129 Assigned Jaywant Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3950 Revised from CARE A4+ Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd ST Debt (including - - Withdrawn CP)@ @ carved out of working capital limits Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Real Gorw Exims Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed * aggregate of commercial paper and other fund based working capital borrowings should be within the assessed fund based working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 12278.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 832.87 Cr) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+(SO) 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 500 Cr) Angel Feeds LT Bk Fac CARE B 65.1 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from 7.53 Cr) Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 65 Assigned Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50 Cr) India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Infrastructure CARE AAA 671.2 Reaffirmed Bonds India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Secured TBs CARE AAA 11090.4 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Tax-free Bonds CARE AAA 137820.6Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT Tax-free/ TBs CARE AAA 42179.3 Reaffirmed (proposed) India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Unsecured TBs* CARE AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India. J And G Transformer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 129.5 Reaffirmed J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 355 Assigned Jaywant Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1189.5 Assigned Kakum Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 400 Reaffirmed A4+ Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed - - Withdrawn Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 47939.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 2200 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Non-Convertible CARE D(RPS) 435 Revised from Cumulative CARE BB (RPS) Redeemable Preference Share Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE D 236.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) (reduced from 31.67 Cr) #Rating was based on credit enhancement in the form of 'unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company Limited (MBEL) Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2131.6 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 213.23 Cr) Mcnally Sayaji Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE BB/ CARE A4 Mihit Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 3821.5 Assigned *Based on limited period credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') valid as per the terms of the sanction Parvati Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 340 Reaffirmed Real Gorw Exims Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 298 Reaffirmed Reddy And Reddy Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AAA (SO) 1406.6 Reaffirmed (NCD - 1) - Senior Provisional NCD (enhanced from Rs.35.00 crore) Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AAA (SO) 384.8 Reaffirmed (NCD - 2) - Provisional Subordinate NCD (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) Western India Transport Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 