US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basu Inernational ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bk limits Nilkamal Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital Trust Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 367.7 Reaffirmed Goyal International Bk Fac - - Suspended Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. NCD Issue @ CARE BB 3550 Assigned Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5910 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd NCDs CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 660 Reaffirmed Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India LT Bk Fac CARE B 185 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+/A4+ Nilkamal Ltd LT FB Bk limits CARE AA 2365.7 Revised from CARE AA- Sri Selvanaayaki Textile LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd Series A PTCs # Provisional CAR461.8 Assigned Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)