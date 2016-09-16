Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basu Inernational ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bk limits Nilkamal Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital Trust Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 367.7 Reaffirmed Goyal International Bk Fac - - Suspended Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. NCD Issue @ CARE BB 3550 Assigned Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5910 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd NCDs CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 660 Reaffirmed Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India LT Bk Fac CARE B 185 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Mbe Coal & Mineral Technology India Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+/A4+ Nilkamal Ltd LT FB Bk limits CARE AA 2365.7 Revised from CARE AA- Sri Selvanaayaki Textile LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Suryoday Micro Finance Ltd Series A PTCs # Provisional CAR461.8 Assigned Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)