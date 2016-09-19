Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Assignments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 205.2 Suspension revoked and rating upgraded from CARE A4 Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 44 Reaffirmed G.K. Sales Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A 10 Assigned Hk Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 25 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 102099.5Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance CorporatioCP (CP)/ ST Debt CARE A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd issue Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Kothi Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdCP / STD CARE A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Revised from CARE A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 336 Suspension revoked and rating upgraded from CARE BB Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1174.7 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A 1250 Reaffirmed (Basel II compliant) Dena Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 14000 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed (Basel III compliant) Dena Bank Proposed Tier II CARE AA- 4000 Assigned Bonds (Basel III compliant) Dena Bank Additional Tier I CARE BBB+ 14000 Reaffirmed Perpetual Bonds (Basel III compliant Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 275 Reaffirmed Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 410 Reaffirmed A3 G.K. Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Hdfc Ltd - Hdfc Second Loss CARE A+ (SO Revised from Ltd. Direct Assignment Oct11 Facility CARE BBB (SO) Equivalent Hdfc Ltd - Hdfc Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd. Direct Assignment Oct11 Hdfc Ltd - Hdfc Second Loss CARE A+ (SO Revised from Ltd.Direct Assignment Sep11 Facility CARE BBB (SO) Equivalent Hdfc Ltd - Hdfc Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd. Direct Assignment Sep11 Hdfc Ltd - Second Loss CARE A+ (SO Revised from Hdfcs Assignment Receivables Of Oct10I Facility CARE BBB (SO) Equivalent Hdfc Ltd - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Hdfcs Assignment Receivables Of Oct10 I Hdfc Ltd Second Loss CARE A+ (SO Revised from -Hdfcs Assignment Receivables Of Oct10 Facility CARE BBB (SO) II Equivalent Hdfc Ltd Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed -Hdfcs Assignment Receivables Of Oct10 II Hk Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 144.2 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 129165.5Reaffirmed Ltd Ice Touch Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Indian Renewable Energy Development Proposed LT Bonds CARE AA+ 20000 Assigned Agency Ltd (IREDA Green Bonds) Indian Renewable Energy Development LT Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 31000 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 462.9 Reaffirmed Kothi Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 203.3 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1307 Revised from CARE A- Pittappillil Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Reliance Capital Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA+3000 Reaffirmed Debentures Shri Murlidhar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB (SO) 453.5 Assigned # The above rating is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Khedut Solvexp Private Limited (KSPL; rated: CARE BB / CARE A4). Simtel Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Simtel Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 110 Assigned A4+ Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.