Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alankit Assignments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 205.2 Suspension
revoked and
rating
upgraded
from CARE A4
Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 44 Reaffirmed
G.K. Sales Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A 10 Assigned
Hk Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 25 Reaffirmed
Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 102099.5Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance CorporatioCP (CP)/ ST Debt CARE A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed
Ltd issue
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Kothi Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdCP / STD CARE A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed
New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 40 Revised from
CARE A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 336 Suspension
revoked and
rating
upgraded
from CARE BB
Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1174.7 Reaffirmed
Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A 1250 Reaffirmed
(Basel II
compliant)
Dena Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 14000 Reaffirmed
Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed
(Basel III
compliant)
Dena Bank Proposed Tier II CARE AA- 4000 Assigned
Bonds (Basel III
compliant)
Dena Bank Additional Tier I CARE BBB+ 14000 Reaffirmed
Perpetual Bonds
(Basel III compliant
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 275 Reaffirmed
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 410 Reaffirmed
A3
G.K. Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned
Hdfc Ltd - Hdfc Second Loss CARE A+ (SO Revised from
Ltd. Direct Assignment Oct11 Facility CARE BBB (SO)
Equivalent
Hdfc Ltd - Hdfc Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Ltd. Direct Assignment Oct11
Hdfc Ltd - Hdfc Second Loss CARE A+ (SO Revised from
Ltd.Direct Assignment Sep11 Facility CARE BBB (SO)
Equivalent
Hdfc Ltd - Hdfc Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Ltd. Direct Assignment Sep11
Hdfc Ltd - Second Loss CARE A+ (SO Revised from
Hdfcs Assignment Receivables Of Oct10I Facility CARE BBB (SO)
Equivalent
Hdfc Ltd - Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
Hdfcs Assignment Receivables Of Oct10 I
Hdfc Ltd Second Loss CARE A+ (SO Revised from
-Hdfcs Assignment Receivables Of Oct10 Facility CARE BBB (SO)
II Equivalent
Hdfc Ltd Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) Reaffirmed
-Hdfcs Assignment Receivables Of
Oct10 II
Hk Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 144.2 Reaffirmed
Housing Development Finance Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 129165.5Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ice Touch Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned
Indian Renewable Energy Development Proposed LT Bonds CARE AA+ 20000 Assigned
Agency Ltd (IREDA Green Bonds)
Indian Renewable Energy Development LT Bonds CARE AAA (SO) 31000 Reaffirmed
Agency Ltd
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 462.9 Reaffirmed
Kothi Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 203.3 Reaffirmed
L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed
New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1307 Revised from
CARE A-
Pittappillil Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned
Reliance Capital Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AAA 250000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Home Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA+3000 Reaffirmed
Debentures
Shri Murlidhar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BB (SO) 453.5 Assigned
# The above rating is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of
unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Khedut Solvexp Private Limited
(KSPL; rated: CARE BB / CARE A4).
Simtel Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned
Simtel Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 110 Assigned
A4+
Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE BB+ 120 Assigned
Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned
