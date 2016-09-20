Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cl Gupta Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1062.5 Revised from
CARE A3+
(enhanced from 91.25 CR)
Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
La Opala Rg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 38 Reaffirmed
Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from
Ltd CARE A3
Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed
Star Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Pc Jeweller Ltd Medium Term CARE A+(FD) 5000 Reaffirmed
instrumentFixed
deposits programme*
(enhanced from 200 CR) *the total amount outstanding under the scheme as on July 31, 2016, stood
at Rs.57.96 crore.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1500 Revised from
CARE A-
(reduced from 160 CR)
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A17450 Revised from
CARE A- /
CARE A2+
Asa International India Microfinance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Ltd.
Pc Jeweller Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn**
** withdrawn at the request of the company as no amount had been raised against the proposed
rated bank facilities.
Badu Road Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Bhopal Garage And Service Station LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 8.29 CR)
Cl Gupta Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 312.9 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(reduced from 34.50 CR)
Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5 CR5)
(enhanced from 5 CR)
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 18.60 crore)
Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.8.52 crore)
Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 145 Reaffirmed
A4+
Jenis Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
La Opala Rg Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed
La Opala Rg Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 50 Reaffirmed
A1+
Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Assigned
Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 445 Reaffirmed
A1+
(enhanced from Rs.42 crore)
Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 280.5 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB-
Narayan Cotgin Corporation Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Rajheramb Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB 161.3 Reaffirmed
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue I CARE BB- 1400 Reaffirmed
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue II CARE BB- 290 Reaffirmed
Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BB- 270 Assigned
Issue III
Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 225 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 14.50 CR)
Star Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile NCD CARE AA+(SO) 750 Revised from
Trent Hypermarket Ltd) CARE A(SO)
Yashoda Cotton & General Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.6 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
