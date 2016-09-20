Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cl Gupta Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1062.5 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from 91.25 CR) Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed La Opala Rg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 38 Reaffirmed Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Star Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pc Jeweller Ltd Medium Term CARE A+(FD) 5000 Reaffirmed instrumentFixed deposits programme* (enhanced from 200 CR) *the total amount outstanding under the scheme as on July 31, 2016, stood at Rs.57.96 crore. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1500 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 160 CR) Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A17450 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ Asa International India Microfinance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Ltd. Pc Jeweller Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn** ** withdrawn at the request of the company as no amount had been raised against the proposed rated bank facilities. Badu Road Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Bhopal Garage And Service Station LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.29 CR) Cl Gupta Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 312.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 34.50 CR) Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 CR5) Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 CR) Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18.60 crore) Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.52 crore) Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 145 Reaffirmed A4+ Jenis Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn La Opala Rg Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed La Opala Rg Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A1+ Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Assigned Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 445 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.42 crore) Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 280.5 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Narayan Cotgin Corporation Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rajheramb Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB 161.3 Reaffirmed Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue I CARE BB- 1400 Reaffirmed Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue II CARE BB- 290 Reaffirmed Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BB- 270 Assigned Issue III Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 225 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 14.50 CR) Star Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile NCD CARE AA+(SO) 750 Revised from Trent Hypermarket Ltd) CARE A(SO) Yashoda Cotton & General Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.