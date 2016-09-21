Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Isinox Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Isinox Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 440 Reaffirmed Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 975 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 70 crore) Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1795 Assigned The Sandesh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 53.6 Assigned Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 45 Assigned CARE A4 Asian Star Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A-(SO) 410 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+(SO) Asian Star Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A-(SO) 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+(SO) Durgeshwari Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Gopal Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE C Gopal Shivhare LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE C / CARE A4 Hi Tech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Isinox Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 290 Reaffirmed Kamla Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE D 47 Revised from CARE C Kamla Shivhare LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE C / CARE A4 Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15 crore) Maadhav Automotive Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Assigned Mcnally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd Construction - - Withdrawn Contractor grading Packaging Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68 Assigned Packaging Solutions LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 25 Assigned A4 RGVN (Ne) Microfinance Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended RGVN (Ne) Microfinance Ltd NCD ISSUE - - Withdrawn Sand Dune Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Assigned The Sandesh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 600 Revised from CARE AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)