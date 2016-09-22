Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Atishay Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Assigned Bajaj Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 570 Reaffirmed Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Kaveri Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned S.E. Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.2.50 crore Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Tulip Cotspin Prviate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330.7 Revised from CARE A3 enhanced from Rs.31.27 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO)@ 174790 Ccredit watch *Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited).; @backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad). Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO)@ 174790 Ccredit watch *Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited).; @backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad). Aircel Smart Money Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO)@ 174790 Ccredit watch *Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited).; @backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad). Alfa Moulding Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 270 Reaffirmed Ambuja Intermediates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-/ A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Atishay Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 52 Reaffirmed enhanced from 1.51 CR Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.4 Assigned Bajaj Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 25783.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 2,720.21 CR Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 853.7 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) Reaffirmed Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO)@ 174790 Credit watch *Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited).; @backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad). GSPC Pipavav Power Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 18962.1 Revised from CARE BBB- GSPC Pipavav Power Company Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 835 Revised from CARE BBB- /A3 Hariom Flexi Pack Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.4 Assigned High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Kaveri Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Om Lamcoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 61.7 Assigned Paras Gottam And Company Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 100 Assigned S.E. Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 331.2 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.35.12 crore Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 132.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5.42 CR Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 165 Reaffirmed enhanced from 7 CR Supermint Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 205 Revised from CARE B+ Swarna Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA 797.9 Revised from CARE AA- Swarna Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Instrument-NCD CARE AA 818.4 Revised from CARE AA- Tulip Cotspin Prviate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 392.5 Assigned Vadilal Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 70 Revised from Provisional CARE BBB- (SO) @ CARE has confirmed the 'Provisional' rating assigned to the proposed bank facility upon submission of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of VIL Vadilal Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 75 Revised from Provisional CARE BBB- (SO) Vadilal Enterprise Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 5 Revised from /A3+ (SO) Provisional CARE BBB- (SO) /A3 (SO) Vadilal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1175 Revised from CARE BBB- enhanced from Rs.113.17 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.