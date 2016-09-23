Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Compuage Infocom Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A2 4800.5 Reaffirmed Limits Hbl Power System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 74408 Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15060.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,325.30 CR) Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Instruments (CP)CARE A1+ 3000* Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Instruments (CP)CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Jsw Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3950 Revised from CARE A3 Pushpdeep Infrastrcture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Assigned R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Reaffirmed Ritu Logistic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned S.G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Soham World Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT / ST CARE AA-(FD) 1000 Reaffirmed Instruments - /CARE A1+(FD) Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Dewas) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 271.7 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Harda) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 267.7 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Harda) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 267.7 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 266.5 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Mp) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 284.7 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Satna) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 267.5 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Ujjain) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 273.1 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Compuage Infocom Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+ 2005 Reaffirmed Limits Dakshin Budhakhali Improvement SocietyLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Hbl Power System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3530.7 Reaffirmed Hriday Fincorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Hriday Fincorp Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE BB 70 Assigned Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ 12378.5 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.1,185.00 crore] Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd Bk Fac - Non Fund CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Based - LT Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 36589.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,309.74 CR) Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 3500 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Jsw Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16555.8 Revised from CARE BBB Pushpdeep Infrastrcture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1 CR) Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 15.05 CR) Ritu Logistic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.12.23 crore) S.G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Soham World Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Wind Urja India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+(SO) 1314.5 Revised from CARE A(SO) [reduced from 150.69 crore] ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd.[rated CARE A+] to the long-term bank facilities of Wind Urja India Pvt. Ltd. (WUIPL) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.