Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Compuage Infocom Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A2 4800.5 Reaffirmed
Limits
Hbl Power System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 74408 Reaffirmed
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15060.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1,325.30 CR)
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Instruments (CP)CARE A1+ 3000* Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company.
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Instruments (CP)CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Jsw Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3950 Revised from
CARE A3
Pushpdeep Infrastrcture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Assigned
R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Reaffirmed
Ritu Logistic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned
S.G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Soham World Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT / ST CARE AA-(FD) 1000 Reaffirmed
Instruments - /CARE A1+(FD)
Fixed Deposit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Agri Logistics (Dewas) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 271.7 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3+
Adani Agri Logistics (Harda) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 267.7 Reaffirmed
CARE A3+
Adani Agri Logistics (Harda) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 267.7 Reaffirmed
CARE A3+
Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 266.5 Reaffirmed
CARE A3+
Adani Agri Logistics (Mp) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 284.7 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3+
Adani Agri Logistics (Satna) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 267.5 Reaffirmed
CARE A3+
Adani Agri Logistics (Ujjain) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 273.1 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3+
Compuage Infocom Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+ 2005 Reaffirmed
Limits
Dakshin Budhakhali Improvement SocietyLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
Hbl Power System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3530.7 Reaffirmed
Hriday Fincorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned
Hriday Fincorp Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE BB 70 Assigned
Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ 12378.5 Reaffirmed
[enhanced from Rs.1,185.00 crore]
Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd Bk Fac - Non Fund CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Based - LT
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 36589.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2,309.74 CR)
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 3500 Reaffirmed
CARE A1+
Jsw Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16555.8 Revised from
CARE BBB
Pushpdeep Infrastrcture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned
R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1 CR)
Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125.9 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 15.05 CR)
Ritu Logistic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.12.23 crore)
S.G. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Soham World Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned
Wind Urja India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+(SO) 1314.5 Revised from
CARE A(SO)
[reduced from 150.69 crore] ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and
irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd.[rated CARE A+]
to the long-term bank facilities of Wind Urja India Pvt. Ltd. (WUIPL)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)