Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Assigned Asian Hotels (West) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 360 Reaffirmed Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * Carved out from the sanctioned working capital bank limits. Pacharia Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.9 Assigned Pix Transmissions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 778.9 Revised from CARE A3 Shree Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed St Bank Facilities Of Vipul Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Assigned Unitech International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned V-Mart Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 80 Revised from CARE A1 VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 375 Assigned Aria Hotels & Consultancy Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5900.9 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB- Asian Hotels (West) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230.2 Reaffirmed Cccl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 550 Reaffirmed Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 505 Reaffirmed India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 898.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Karp Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10500 Reaffirmed Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Assigned Pix Transmissions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Revised from CARE BBB- Pix Transmissions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 340.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Sahib Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 9462.8 Reaffirmed Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned St Bank Facilities Of Vipul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4320 Reaffirmed Unitech International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned V-Mart Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 450 Revised from CARE A Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55.6 Assigned Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+/A4 370 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.