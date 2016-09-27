Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amanta Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135.5 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 460 Reaffirmed Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Revised from CARE D Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10200 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1090 crore) IL&FS Securities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.200 crore) PNC Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.1,250 crore] Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15.2 Assigned SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amanta Healthcare Ltd Medium Term CARE BBB- (FD) 100 Reaffirmed Instrument - Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 19119 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2,411.9 Cr) Allahabad Bank Proposed Tier II CARE AA 10000 Assigned (Basel III) Bonds Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Amanta Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 616.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.72.73 crore) Arohan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Subordinated Tier II Debt Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 55000 Reaffirmed A1+ Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bothe Windfarm Development Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 93.5 Reaffirmed Finfoot Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 120.1 Revised from CARE D GHCL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 10674.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.1055.31 crore) GHCL Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A-/CARE 11150 Revised from Fac A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6744.6 Reaffirmed Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE AA-/CARE 3302.6 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ (Enhanced from Rs.260.26 Cr) ICICI Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund Series Xi Plan A-I Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Indo Nabin Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 271.4 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.29.98 crore] Indo Nabin Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Keimed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from 48 Cr) Naveen Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.13.10 crore] OMRV Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.4 Assigned Oswal Spinning And Weaving Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended PNC Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8000 Revised from CARE A+ [Enhanced from Rs.750 crore] Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Rupa Dyeing And Printing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.22 Cr) Rupa Dyeing And Printing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 40 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 284.1 Assigned Saraswati Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Shri Ram Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 2000 Assigned The Rajasthan Industrial Gases Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vijaykant Dairy And Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 331.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Water Valley Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 117.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)