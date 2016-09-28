Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Rasayan Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd CP Issue# CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed #carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Gac Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Meghaaarika Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 800 Reaffirmed Mtc Business Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A2+ 4935.8 Assigned Northern Power Erectors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Adani Wilmar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12310 Revised from CARE A- Adani Wilmar Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 50695 Revised from CARE A-/CARE A1 Al-Sami Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 413.8 Reaffirmed Amul Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 960 Revised from CARE A- Focus Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 150 Revised from 'CARE BBB+ (SO)' @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Gac Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE AA 200 Reaffirmed Lucky Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 100 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Meghaaarika Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 200 Revised from 'CARE BBB+ (SO)' @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). MTC Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A- 575 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A- 308.2 Assigned Neelkanth Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 220 Revised from 'CARE BBB+ (SO)' @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Northern Power Erectors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Palepu Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 300 Revised from 'CARE BBB+ (SO)' @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Piramal Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA 2500 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) CARE AA (SO) 500 Assigned (credit watch)@ @ Backed by letter of Comfort by Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) (RCL, rated CARE AAA(long-term debt)/CARE AA+ (subordinated debt)/CARE PP-MLD AAA (principle protected market linked debenture)) on credit watch. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA(SO) 2500 Assigned Debenture * * backed by Letter of Comfort of RCL Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL* CARE AA(SO) 1000 Assigned * backed by Letter of Comfort of RCL Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AAA(SO) 250 Assigned Debenture & & Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Non-Fund based CARE AAA(SO) 506.6 Assigned Bk Fac - CC/BG @ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by RCL Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL @ CARE AAA(SO) 2350 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by RCL Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AAA(SO) 1500 Assigned Debenture & & Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AAA(SO) 2000 Assigned Debenture & & Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount. Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.7 Assigned Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A460 Assigned Srinivasa Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 100 Revised from 'CARE BBB+ (SO)' @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-'). Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 7.6 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 22750 Assigned Issue Tata Steel Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 228000 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 61510 Assigned Vardhman Pharma Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 350 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd (rated 'CARE A-') -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.