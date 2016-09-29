Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kota Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1350 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 105 CR) Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Assigned Maspack Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Fund Based (enhanced from 4,800) Ntpc Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned Issue Parth Motors ST Bk Fac CARE BB 64.5 Assigned Unison Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Revised from CARE A4 Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 750 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almehtab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Apical Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Autoriders International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Assigned Govindam Brj Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Govindam Brj Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 50 Assigned CARE A4 Highness Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Kota Dall Mill LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 400 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ /Revised from CARE A3 Logan Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.50 CR) Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 300 Assigned CARE A4 Maspack Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs. 6.66 crore] North End Foods Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Assigned North End Foods Marketing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 1200 Assigned CARE A2+ Ntpc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 670000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65,200) Ntpc Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA 100000 Assigned Programme Parth Motors LT Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1880 Assigned Ltd Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1969.9 Reaffirmed [Reduced rom Rs.211.11 crore] Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Assigned Shanti Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs. 7.86 crore] Sun Shine Autos Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Thdc India Ltd Proposed LT bond CARE AA+ 6000 Assigned Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96 Assigned Unison Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.2 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 1.34 CR) Unison Forging Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 30 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT-NCD CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Subordinated NCD (Subordinated to Series B, D) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)