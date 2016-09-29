Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kota Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1350 Revised from
CARE A3
(enhanced from 105 CR)
Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Assigned
Maspack Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Ntpc Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Fund Based
(enhanced from 4,800)
Ntpc Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned
Issue
Parth Motors ST Bk Fac CARE BB 64.5 Assigned
Unison Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Revised from
CARE A4
Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 750 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Almehtab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
Apical Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed
Autoriders International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Assigned
Govindam Brj Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Govindam Brj Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 50 Assigned
CARE A4
Highness Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Kota Dall Mill LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 400 Reaffirmed
CARE A3+ /Revised from
CARE A3
Logan Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 14.50 CR)
Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned
Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 300 Assigned
CARE A4
Maspack Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.6 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from Rs. 6.66 crore]
North End Foods Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Assigned
North End Foods Marketing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 1200 Assigned
CARE A2+
Ntpc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 670000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 65,200)
Ntpc Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA 100000 Assigned
Programme
Parth Motors LT Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1880 Assigned
Ltd
Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1969.9 Reaffirmed
[Reduced rom Rs.211.11 crore]
Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Assigned
Shanti Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from Rs. 7.86 crore]
Sun Shine Autos Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
Thdc India Ltd Proposed LT bond CARE AA+ 6000 Assigned
Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96 Assigned
Unison Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.2 Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from 1.34 CR)
Unison Forging Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 30 Revised from
CARE A4+ CARE BB-/
CARE A4
Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT-NCD CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Subordinated NCD
(Subordinated to
Series B, D)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
