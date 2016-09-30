US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elegant Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Assigned Indesys Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE D Nook Micro Distribution Ltd Bk Fac CARE A2+ - Withdrawn Promotional Club ST Bk Fac CARE A4 104.5 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 80340 % Reliance Communications Ltd CP / ST debt issue CARE A2+ 28800 % Saptagir Camphor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 146.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajla Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117.5 Reaffirmed Charms India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 790 Assigned Elegant Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15.6 Assigned Harpritam Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Indesys Equipments Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A445 Revised from CARE D Jk Tornel S.A De C.V. LT Bk Fac CARE A 2360 Assigned Nook Micro Distribution Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- - Withdrawn Promotional Club LT Bk Fac CARE BB 142.8 Assigned Ramkrupa Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 93220 % Reliance Communications Ltd LT instruments CARE A- 30000 % Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 37947.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 69314 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Ruchi Worldwide Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A412000 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Saptagir Camphor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 600 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Cot Fab LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 324.5 Assigned Veer Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 50 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)