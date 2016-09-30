Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elegant Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Assigned Indesys Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE D Nook Micro Distribution Ltd Bk Fac CARE A2+ - Withdrawn Promotional Club ST Bk Fac CARE A4 104.5 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 80340 % Reliance Communications Ltd CP / ST debt issue CARE A2+ 28800 % Saptagir Camphor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 146.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajla Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117.5 Reaffirmed Charms India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 790 Assigned Elegant Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15.6 Assigned Harpritam Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Indesys Equipments Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A445 Revised from CARE D Jk Tornel S.A De C.V. LT Bk Fac CARE A 2360 Assigned Nook Micro Distribution Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- - Withdrawn Promotional Club LT Bk Fac CARE BB 142.8 Assigned Ramkrupa Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 93220 % Reliance Communications Ltd LT instruments CARE A- 30000 % Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 37947.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 69314 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Ruchi Worldwide Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A412000 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Saptagir Camphor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 600 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Cot Fab LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 324.5 Assigned Veer Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 50 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)