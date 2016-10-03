Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Airtec Electrovision Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Balaji Electrical And Hardware ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Golden Hatcheries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Indus Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Revised from CARE A4 Mayur Uniquoters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 530 Reaffirmed National Bulk Handling Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3735 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sintex-Bapl Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Sita Shree Food Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended Universal Metal Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Vanita Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 174.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 88 Assigned Airtec Electrovision Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 587.2 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 479.1 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ (SO) 54.4 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 66.7 Assigned Balaji Electrical And Hardware LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Banco Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 27.7 Revised from CARE A- [Reduced from 10 Cr] Banco Aluminium Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 250 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A1 Cavendish Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 17900 Assigned Cavendish Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 4000 Assigned /CARE A2+ (SO) Divya Shree Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.2 Assigned Globus Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CARE BBB 1240 Assigned Golden Hatcheries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 421.5 Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue ^ CARE AA (SO) 190 ^The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) equivalent to at least 25.50% of the outstanding amount of the NCDs to be maintained in the form of "AAA" rated bonds/"AAA" rated Bank's Fixed deposits till the tenure of the bonds, liened to the Trustees of the NCD issue. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue ^ CARE AA (SO) 250 ^The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) equivalent to at least 25.50% of the outstanding amount of the NCDs to be maintained in the form of "AAA" rated bonds/"AAA" rated Bank's Fixed deposits till the tenure of the bonds, liened to the Trustees of the NCD issue. Indus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Revised from CARE BB Janani Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Revised from CARE BB Mayur Uniquoters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 291.9 Revised from CARE AA- Mayur Uniquoters Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 550 Revised from A1+ CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ National Bulk Handling Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 975 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd National Bulk Handling Corporation LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 4430 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ (enhanced from 139 Cr) Oriental Bank Of Commerce Tier I Bonds CARE A+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) (enhanced from 500 Cr) Pilot Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sintex-Bapl Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1862.9 Revised from CARE A- Sita Shree Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Unison Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190.7 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 16.50 Cr) Universal Metal Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.