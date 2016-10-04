Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bluestar Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Cmi Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed and Removed from Credit Watch Future Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 4520 Reaffirmed Fund based) Future Retail Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned H.Q. Lamps Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Intec Capital Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ (SO) #100 Reaffirmed # The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Central Bank of India rated CARE AA- (Lower Tier II Bonds) Intec Capital Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ (SO) *100 Reaffirmed * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Bank of Maharashtra rated CARE AA (Lower Tier II Bonds) Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 127370 Assigned Jsw Steel Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 50000 Assigned (standalone)* * JSWSL shall ensure that the aggregate utilisation of fund based and non-fund based limits from working capital consortium lenders plus the outstanding Commercial Papers shall not exceed the total sanctioned and available limits by the working capital consortium banks at all times when Commercial Papers are outstanding Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 27 Reaffirmed Rocks Forever ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned Sbee Cables India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chd Developers Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB (FD) 381.5 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambarnath Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Withdrawn Arl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Arl Infratech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A2+ Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 467.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Series A PTCs Provisional Assigned CARE AA (SO) Bluestar Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 158.9 Reaffirmed Brijlal Hospital And Research Centre LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chd Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1285.7 Reaffirmed Cmi Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Revised from CARE BBB- Couple International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 9610.6 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 5576.6 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 3750 Reaffirmed Based) Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 9000 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDsIII CARE AA- 5550 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs - VI CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 13475 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 9500 Assigned Gosree Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Gosree Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE BB (SO) 3550 Reaffirmed Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Proposed NCD Issue Provisional 230 Assigned @ CARE BB (SO) @ The rating is provisional and will be confirmed upon the implementation of the NCD structuring in line with the indicative terms and conditions submitted to CARE H.Q. Lamps Manufacturing Company Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Intec Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6038.1 Revised from CARE BBB Intec Capital Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE BBB- 300 Revised from CARE BBB Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Jsw Steel Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 20000 Assigned issue Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 232421.2Assigned Jsw Steel Ltd Various NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 93571.6 Assigned issue Jsw Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 72531.6 Assigned A1+ Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Reaffirmed Muralidhar Agro Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Nsp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1120 Assigned Nsp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Assigned A4 Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 498.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 555 Revised from CARE A3+ Rocks Forever LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.5 Assigned Saraswati Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Sbee Cables India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2185.4 Reaffirmed Sintex Infra Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A15100 Reaffirmed Sri Veer Anjanaya Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 29.6 Assigned Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd Lomg-term/ST Bk FacCARE B+/CARE A465 Assigned Vidya Mandir LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 61.6 Reaffirmed Welfare Organization LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)