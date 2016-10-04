Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bluestar Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Cmi Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed
and Removed
from Credit
Watch
Future Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 4520 Reaffirmed
Fund based)
Future Retail Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned
H.Q. Lamps Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned
Intec Capital Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ (SO) #100 Reaffirmed
# The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and
irrevocable stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Central Bank
of India rated CARE AA- (Lower Tier II Bonds)
Intec Capital Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ (SO) *100 Reaffirmed
* The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and
irrevocable stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Bank of
Maharashtra rated CARE AA (Lower Tier II Bonds)
Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 127370 Assigned
Jsw Steel Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 50000 Assigned
(standalone)*
* JSWSL shall ensure that the aggregate utilisation of fund based and non-fund based
limits from working capital consortium lenders plus the outstanding Commercial
Papers shall not exceed the total sanctioned and available limits by the working
capital consortium banks at all times when Commercial Papers are outstanding
Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 27 Reaffirmed
Rocks Forever ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned
Sbee Cables India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chd Developers Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB (FD) 381.5 Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambarnath Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Withdrawn
Arl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed
Arl Infratech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed
A2+
Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 467.4 Reaffirmed
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Series A PTCs Provisional Assigned
CARE AA (SO)
Bluestar Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 158.9 Reaffirmed
Brijlal Hospital And Research Centre LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.8 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Chd Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1285.7 Reaffirmed
Cmi Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Couple International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 9610.6 Reaffirmed
Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 5576.6 Reaffirmed
Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 3750 Reaffirmed
Based)
Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 9000 Reaffirmed
Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDsIII CARE AA- 5550 Reaffirmed
Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs - VI CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed
Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed
Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 13475 Reaffirmed
Future Enterprises Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 9500 Assigned
Gosree Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned
Gosree Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE BB (SO) 3550 Reaffirmed
Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Proposed NCD Issue Provisional 230 Assigned
@ CARE BB (SO)
@ The rating is provisional and will be confirmed upon the implementation
of the NCD structuring in line with the indicative terms and conditions submitted to CARE
H.Q. Lamps Manufacturing Company Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned
Intec Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6038.1 Revised from
CARE BBB
Intec Capital Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE BBB- 300 Revised from
CARE BBB
Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended
Jsw Steel Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 20000 Assigned
issue
Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 232421.2Assigned
Jsw Steel Ltd Various NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 93571.6 Assigned
issue
Jsw Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 72531.6 Assigned
A1+
Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Reaffirmed
Muralidhar Agro Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned
Nsp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1120 Assigned
Nsp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Assigned
A4
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 498.9 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 555 Revised from
CARE A3+
Rocks Forever LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.5 Assigned
Saraswati Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned
Sbee Cables India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2185.4 Reaffirmed
Sintex Infra Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A15100 Reaffirmed
Sri Veer Anjanaya Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned
Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 29.6 Assigned
Taurus Commercials Pvt Ltd Lomg-term/ST Bk FacCARE B+/CARE A465 Assigned
Vidya Mandir LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 61.6 Reaffirmed
Welfare Organization LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)