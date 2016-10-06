Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 265 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jbf Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 16000 Revised from
CARE A1
Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1547.2 Reaffirmed
Livewires Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Reaffirmed
Micro Orgo Chem ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned
Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465.3 Reaffirmed
Sakkare Karakhane Niyamit
Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 4000 Assigned
Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 6000 Assigned
Topsun Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Revised from
CARE A4+
Vijit International Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Vizag Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 760 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 4000 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdSub-ordinated Debt CARE A 100 Revised from
CARE BB+
Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 33022.4 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Equitas Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs # Provisional Assigned
CARE A- (SO)
# - The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment of principal.
Equitas Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs # Provisional Assigned
CARE A+ (SO)
# - The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment of principal.
Jbf Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4268.3 Revised from
CARE A-
Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 909.7 Reaffirmed
Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 30.8 Reaffirmed
*backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Nalwa Sons Investments
Limited
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750.9 Reaffirmed
Livewires Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7.5 Revised from
CARE B+
Micro Orgo Chem LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned
Namra Finance Ltd NCD issue @ CARE BBB (SO) 333 Reaffirmed
Pondicherry Tindivanam Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2109.4 Reaffirmed
S S Group Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 1254 Reaffirmed
Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE B 2163.4 Reaffirmed
Sakkare Karakhane Niyamit
Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.6 Assigned
Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 150 Assigned
A4
Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 10600 Assigned
A1+
Topsun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 717.2 Revised from
CARE BB+
Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT Subordinated CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Bonds
Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6815 Reaffirmed
Vijit International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Vizag Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Yash Electrical Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned
Yash Electrical Systems LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 10 Assigned
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
