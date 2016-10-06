Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 265 Reaffirmed Ltd Jbf Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 16000 Revised from CARE A1 Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1547.2 Reaffirmed Livewires Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 Reaffirmed Micro Orgo Chem ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465.3 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karakhane Niyamit Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 4000 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 6000 Assigned Topsun Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Revised from CARE A4+ Vijit International Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Vizag Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 760 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 4000 Revised from CARE BBB- Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdSub-ordinated Debt CARE A 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 33022.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Equitas Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs # Provisional Assigned CARE A- (SO) # - The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment of principal. Equitas Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs # Provisional Assigned CARE A+ (SO) # - The PTCs are rated on ultimate payment of principal. Jbf Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4268.3 Revised from CARE A- Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 909.7 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 30.8 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Nalwa Sons Investments Limited Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750.9 Reaffirmed Livewires Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7.5 Revised from CARE B+ Micro Orgo Chem LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Namra Finance Ltd NCD issue @ CARE BBB (SO) 333 Reaffirmed Pondicherry Tindivanam Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2109.4 Reaffirmed S S Group Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 1254 Reaffirmed Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE B 2163.4 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karakhane Niyamit Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.6 Assigned Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 150 Assigned A4 Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 10600 Assigned A1+ Topsun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 717.2 Revised from CARE BB+ Tourism Finance Corporation Of India LT Subordinated CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bonds Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6815 Reaffirmed Vijit International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vizag Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Yash Electrical Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Yash Electrical Systems LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 10 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 