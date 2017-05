Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Revised from CARE A1 Arion Healthcare ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A4 449.2 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Kamdar & Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A3 816 Reaffirmed Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed (Coal Sales)Ltd. Kriti Industries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Revised from CARE A3+ National Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 660 Reaffirmed National Engineering Industries Ltd CP CARE A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Panchvati Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 806 Reaffirmed Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 816 Reaffirmed Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 427.2 Reaffirmed Shyam Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 611.6 Revised from CARE CARE A3+ (enhanced from 31.16 Cr) Smc Power Generation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 275 Revised from CARE A4 (Enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Youth Welfare Association ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.6 Revised from CARE A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BB- (FD) 17.925 Revised from (Instrument) CARE BB (FD) (Enhanced from Rs.0.49 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 250 Revised from CARE A Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 750 Revised from CARE A Arion Healthcare LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 280 Assigned B S Buildtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.20 crore] Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 36.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.78 Cr) Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 107.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Cr) Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 3000 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 240 Cr) Dasve Hospitality Institutes Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 239.7 Reaffirmed Divis Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Divis Laboratories Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 2430 Reaffirmed A1+ Ecomotel Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 116.5 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE B 2069.6 Revised from Fac* CARE D (* Yes Bank Term Loan) Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE B 320.9 Revised from Fac* CARE C (* EXIM Bank Term Loan) Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE B 810 Revised from Fac - CC CARE C Goyal Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11.18 Cr) Gupta Builders & Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund - 64 Withdrawn Based) * *CARE has noted that the company has settled the availed bank facilities of State Bank of Patiala. Taking cognizance of the fact, we hereby withdraw our credit rating for the said bank facilities Gupta Builders & Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 500 Assigned Indian Overseas Bank Lower tier II Bond - 5000 Withdrawn issues Indian Overseas Bank proposed Basel - 10000 withdrawn III-compliant Additional Tier I bonds (Public issue) Inductotherm (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100 Cr) Inductotherm (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kamdar & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4600 Reaffirmed (Coal Sales )Ltd. Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 5510 Reaffirmed (Coal Sales )Ltd. A1+ (reduced from 815 Cr) Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 2350 Reaffirmed Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac Provisional 2620 Reaffirmed CARE AA (SO) (enhanced from 2 Cr) Kriti Industries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 646.2 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from Rs.61.31 crore) Kriti Industries (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1108.8 Revised from A2 CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ (Enhanced from Rs.100.88 crore) Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 440.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.47.68 crore) Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A3+ Lm Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 12.74 Cr) Mindscape International Education LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50.8 Assigned Society National Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3770 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 343.01 Cr) Panchvati Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Peerless Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 81 Reaffirmed Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1057.5 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from Rs.22.72 crore) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD issues - 3000 Withdrawn Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2251.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from 255.16 Cr) Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 250 Revised from CARE A2 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ (reduced from 32 Cr) Smc Power Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1866.6 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from Rs.193.94 crore) South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 290.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 48 Cr) Super Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.3 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs. 8.10 crore] Surbhi Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Transstroy (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Transstroy Bhopal Biaora Tollways Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Transstroy Bhopal Bypass Tollways Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Transstroy Dindigul Theni Kumili Bk Fac - - Suspended Tollways Pvt Ltd Transstroy Trichy Karaikudi Tollways Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vee Kay Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 814.5 Assigned Youth Welfare Association LT Bk Fac CARE D 60.4 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 