Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Marine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Garg Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Metro And Metro ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non FB CARE A3+ 176.7 Reaffirmed Limits) Pharmatech Process Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Skilled Construction Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.5 Reaffirmed Teerthanker Mahaveer Institute Of ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Management & Technology MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gtp Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BB+ (FD) 30.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Marine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 308 Reaffirmed Aditya Marine Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Chaitanya Hi-Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.4 Reaffirmed Garg Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 137.5 Assigned Gtp Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Harsh Gathani Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 249 Revised from CARE BB+ Inland Waterways Authority Of India Proposed LT bonds* CARE AAA(SO) 10000 Assigned *Government of India fully serviced bonds Jakson Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 526.8 Reaffirmed Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Reaffirmed Laxmi Sopan Agriculture Produce LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.2 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd Leela Business Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.5 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9821.3 Rating placed on credit watch with developing implications Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A211350 Rating placed on credit watch with developing implications Mahakaleshwar Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1650 Assigned Metro And Metro LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 240 Reaffirmed A2+ and reclassified to LT/ST Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9.8 Reaffirmed (TL-proposed) Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 523.5 Reaffirmed (Fundbased Limits) Pharmatech Process Equipments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed Ridhi Sidhi Electrical Engg. And Const LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Company Ridhi Sidhi Electrical Engg. And Const LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 22.5 Assigned Company Fac A4 Rmg Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CARE BB 500 Assigned Instruments (Non- Convertible Debentures) Shapers Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69 Reaffirmed Shiv Sunder And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed Skilled Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 29 Revised from CARE B+ Sri Sai Traders LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Taurus Mutual Fund Open-Ended Liquid CARE BBB- mfs Revised from Scheme CARE AA- mfs Team Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from CARE BBB- Teerthanker Mahaveer Institute Of LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2666.5 Reaffirmed Management & Technology Thdc India Ltd LT bonds CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Thdc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Thoppil Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Thoppil Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Uttrayan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 678 Reaffirmed Vedbhumi Builders And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 320 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 